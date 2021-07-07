springfield-news-sun logo
X

England beats Denmark 2-1, reaches Euro 2020 final

England's Harry Kane, bottom, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the Euro 2020 soccer semifinal match between England and Denmark at Wembley stadium in London, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (Laurence Griffiths/Pool Photo via AP)
England's Harry Kane, bottom, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the Euro 2020 soccer semifinal match between England and Denmark at Wembley stadium in London, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (Laurence Griffiths/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Laurence Griffiths

Credit: Laurence Griffiths

Nation & World | 4 minutes ago
By STEVE DOUGLAS, Associated Press
England has broken through its semifinal ceiling at major soccer tournaments

LONDON (AP) — England has broken through its semifinal ceiling at major soccer tournaments. A title match awaits for the first time in 55 years.

Harry Kane converted the rebound after his initial penalty was saved in the 104th minute to give England a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Denmark in extra time in the European Championship semifinals on Wednesday at Wembley Stadium.

England will return to its national soccer stadium on Sunday to play Italy and will be competing in its first final since the 1966 World Cup. That remains England’s only international title.

In the intervening 55 years, the English have lost in the semifinals four times in either the World Cup or the European Championship. For that reason, this will go down as one of the most significant victories in English soccer history.

Three of those — in 1990, 1996 and 2018 — were decided on penalties. That looked like where the teams were headed until Raheem Sterling wriggled into the area down the right, cut inside and fell under the slightest contact of Mattias Jensen.

Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel guessed the right way to block Kane’s penalty, but the England captain reacted quickly and put the ball into the net from six yards out.

Denmark’s players, whose emotionally charged run to the semifinals was powered by a resolve to win the title for Christian Erisken after his collapse on the field during the group stage, were almost on their knees by that point.

And Danish hopes of an equalizer were damaged by having to play with only 10 men for the second half of extra time after Jensen was forced off injured. Denmark had already used up its six substitutes by then.

England showed another side by rallying for victory after conceding a goal for the first time at Euro 2020 when Mikkel Damsgaard curled a free kick into the top corner in the 30th.

An own-goal by Simon Kjaer in the 39th evened the score, and England dominated the second half against a tiring opponent.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80

England's Harry Kane scores his team's second goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship semifinal between England and Denmark at Wembley stadium in London, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (Justin Tallis/Pool Photo via AP)
England's Harry Kane scores his team's second goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship semifinal between England and Denmark at Wembley stadium in London, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (Justin Tallis/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Justin Tallis

Credit: Justin Tallis

Denmark's Mikkel Damsgaard celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship semifinal between England and Denmark at Wembley stadium in London, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (Justin Tallis/Pool Photo via AP)
Denmark's Mikkel Damsgaard celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship semifinal between England and Denmark at Wembley stadium in London, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (Justin Tallis/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Justin Tallis

Credit: Justin Tallis

England's goalkeeper Jordan Pickford fails tome a save against shot by Denmark's Mikkel Damsgaard during the Euro 2020 soccer championship semifinal match between England and Denmark at Wembley Stadium in London, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
England's goalkeeper Jordan Pickford fails tome a save against shot by Denmark's Mikkel Damsgaard during the Euro 2020 soccer championship semifinal match between England and Denmark at Wembley Stadium in London, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Credit: Frank Augstein

Credit: Frank Augstein

England's Raheem Sterling and Denmark's Simon Kjaer battle for the ball leading to an own goal from Kjaer during the Euro 2020 soccer championship semifinal between England and Denmark at Wembley stadium in London, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (Justin Tallis/Pool Photo via AP)
England's Raheem Sterling and Denmark's Simon Kjaer battle for the ball leading to an own goal from Kjaer during the Euro 2020 soccer championship semifinal between England and Denmark at Wembley stadium in London, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (Justin Tallis/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Justin Tallis

Credit: Justin Tallis

England's Raheem Sterling, center, falls down as Denmark's Simon Kjaer, right, scores an own goal past Denmark's goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel during the Euro 2020 soccer championship semifinal match between England and Denmark at Wembley Stadium in London, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (Andy Rain/Pool via AP)
England's Raheem Sterling, center, falls down as Denmark's Simon Kjaer, right, scores an own goal past Denmark's goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel during the Euro 2020 soccer championship semifinal match between England and Denmark at Wembley Stadium in London, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (Andy Rain/Pool via AP)

Credit: Andy Rain

Credit: Andy Rain

England's Harry Kane, on ground, celebrates with teammate's, Kyle Walker, left, Jordan Henderson and Phil Foden, right, after scoring his team's second goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship semifinal between England and Denmark at Wembley stadium in London, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (Justin Tallis/Pool Photo via AP)
England's Harry Kane, on ground, celebrates with teammate's, Kyle Walker, left, Jordan Henderson and Phil Foden, right, after scoring his team's second goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship semifinal between England and Denmark at Wembley stadium in London, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (Justin Tallis/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Justin Tallis

Credit: Justin Tallis

England's Harry Kane, right, reacts after scoring his team's second goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship semifinal between England and Denmark at Wembley stadium in London, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (Justin Tallis/Pool Photo via AP)
England's Harry Kane, right, reacts after scoring his team's second goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship semifinal between England and Denmark at Wembley stadium in London, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (Justin Tallis/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Justin Tallis

Credit: Justin Tallis

© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top