England beats Denmark 2-1, reaches Euro 2020 final

Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel guessed the right way to block Kane’s penalty, but the England captain reacted quickly and put the ball into the net from six yards out.

Denmark’s players, whose emotionally charged run to the semifinals was powered by a resolve to win the title for Christian Erisken after his collapse on the field during the group stage, were almost on their knees by that point.

And Danish hopes of an equalizer were damaged by having to play with only 10 men for the second half of extra time after Jensen was forced off injured. Denmark had already used up its six substitutes by then.

England showed another side by rallying for victory after conceding a goal for the first time at Euro 2020 when Mikkel Damsgaard curled a free kick into the top corner in the 30th.

An own-goal by Simon Kjaer in the 39th evened the score, and England dominated the second half against a tiring opponent.

England's Harry Kane scores his team's second goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship semifinal between England and Denmark at Wembley stadium in London, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (Justin Tallis/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Justin Tallis Credit: Justin Tallis

Denmark's Mikkel Damsgaard celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship semifinal between England and Denmark at Wembley stadium in London, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (Justin Tallis/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Justin Tallis Credit: Justin Tallis

England's goalkeeper Jordan Pickford fails tome a save against shot by Denmark's Mikkel Damsgaard during the Euro 2020 soccer championship semifinal match between England and Denmark at Wembley Stadium in London, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein

England's Raheem Sterling and Denmark's Simon Kjaer battle for the ball leading to an own goal from Kjaer during the Euro 2020 soccer championship semifinal between England and Denmark at Wembley stadium in London, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (Justin Tallis/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Justin Tallis Credit: Justin Tallis

England's Raheem Sterling, center, falls down as Denmark's Simon Kjaer, right, scores an own goal past Denmark's goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel during the Euro 2020 soccer championship semifinal match between England and Denmark at Wembley Stadium in London, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (Andy Rain/Pool via AP) Credit: Andy Rain Credit: Andy Rain

England's Harry Kane, on ground, celebrates with teammate's, Kyle Walker, left, Jordan Henderson and Phil Foden, right, after scoring his team's second goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship semifinal between England and Denmark at Wembley stadium in London, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (Justin Tallis/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Justin Tallis Credit: Justin Tallis