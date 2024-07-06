England and Switzerland head to extra time in Euro 2024 quarterfinal

Bukayo Saka leveled the score as England's and Switzerland’s quarterfinal game at Euro 2024 went to extra time with the score at 1-1

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By JAMES ELLINGWORTH – Associated Press
4 minutes ago
X

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Bukayo Saka leveled the score 1-1 as the England-Switzerland quarterfinal at the European Championship went to extra time on Saturday.

Breel Embolo scored for Switzerland from close range in the 75th minute off a deflected cross from Dan Ndoye.

England equalized soon after with Saka's bouncing low shot that went in off the post. It was England's first shot on target all game.

England, runner-up at the 2021 Euros, is in its fourth quarterfinal at major tournaments under manager Gareth Southgate and aiming to reach the semifinals for the third time.

Switzerland impressed by eliminating Italy in the previous round and is aiming to reach the semifinals for the first time.

___

AP Euro 2024: https://apnews.com/hub/euro-2024

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
It's France's moment of truth. Here's how its snap elections work and...
2
Vikings' Khyree Jackson, 2 former college football players killed in...
3
No. 1 Iga Swiatek loses in Wimbledon's third round to Yulia Putintseva...
4
What we learned from the UK's general election that will shape politics...
5
4 killed in shooting during party at a Kentucky home; suspect died...
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top