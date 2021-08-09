Energy stocks lead major indexes lower in US trading

The latest round of corporate earnings is winding down, and nearly 90% of companies in the S&P 500 have reported their latest results. The reports have been mostly solid. Tyson Foods jumped 6.3% after handily beating Wall Street's profit forecasts.

Investors are also closely watching the world's reaction to the latest surge of the coronavirus. Some governments have reimposed limits on business and travel. China canceled flights as it tries to stop a rash of outbreaks. Australia’s two most populous states have told people to stay home except to go to work or for a handful of other reasons.

Analysts expect the U.S. and global economies to continue growing, but have cautioned that the resurgent virus could slow down the pace.

Bond yields held steady. The yield on the 10-year Treasury remained at 1.28% from late Friday.

Major indexes in Europe were edging lower while indexes in Asia were mixed. In China, the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.1% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.4%.