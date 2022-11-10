Energy minister: Gas exploration starts off southwest Greece

Environmental groups have argued that deep-sea prospecting for resources would have "unbearable" consequences on vulnerable populations of whales and dolphins. Critics also highlight the potential risk of spills, and say the project, if successful, would increase Greece's use of fossil fuels amid the planet's climate change crisis.

The block reserved for the exploration includes part of the Hellenic Trench, where the Mediterranean’s deepest waters lie at more than 5,000 meters (17,000 feet). The area is a vital habitat for the sea’s endangered sperm whales, and for other cetaceans already threatened by fishing, collisions with ships and plastic pollution.

The mammals are particularly sensitive to the underwater noise produced by seismic surveys for fossil fuels, in which sound waves are bounced off the seabed to locate potential deposits. Sonar used by warships has been shown to have deadly effects on whales, and experts say seismic surveys can do the same.

Meanwhile, the prospecting also comes at a time of heightened tension with Turkey, with which Greece has been at loggerheads over offshore exploration rights in the eastern Mediterranean. Turkish prospecting east of the southern Greek island of Crete two years ago prompted a military buildup.

European countries have been scrambling to replace their former dependency on Russian fossil fuels following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February and the subsequent damaging of pipelines designed to carry natural gas from Russia to Germany.