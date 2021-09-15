Energy companies help lead stocks higher on Wall Street

Casino stocks were falling following reports of a possible crackdown on the industry by Chinese officials in Macau, the former Portuguese colony and gambling center. MGM Resorts was down 4.6% and Wynn Resorts was down 8.5%.

The bond market was quiet, with the 10-year Treasury note trading at 1.29%, slightly higher from the day before.

Investors have been navigating a choppy market as they try to determine how rising cases of COVID-19 because of the highly contagious delta variant will impact economic growth. The employment market has been slow to recover and consumer spending has been tempered in recent months.

Wall Street will get get additional information on both the jobs and consumer spending situation on Thursday when the Labor Department releases its weekly report on unemployment benefits and the Commerce Department releases retail sales data for August.

Caption Trader John Santiago, left, works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. Stocks were modestly higher in morning trading Wednesday, helped by higher energy prices which in turn pushed energy companies higher. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Credit: Richard Drew Credit: Richard Drew