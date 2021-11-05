springfield-news-sun logo
End of daylight saving time means winter is on the horizon

Dan LaMoore adjusts the hands on a Seth Thomas Post Clock at Electric Time Company, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Medfield, Mass. Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. local time Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, when clocks are set back one hour. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Dan LaMoore adjusts the hands on a Seth Thomas Post Clock at Electric Time Company, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Medfield, Mass. Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. local time Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, when clocks are set back one hour. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Nation & World
18 minutes ago
Winter is on the horizon again with the end of daylight saving time coming Sunday across most of the United States

WASHINGTON (AP) — Winter is on the horizon again with the end of daylight saving time coming Sunday across most of the United States.

Standard time begins at 2 a.m. local time Sunday. Set the clocks back an hour before bed Saturday night and gain an extra hour of sleep. Going forward, it will be lighter earlier in the morning but will grow darker earlier in the evening.

But a recent poll shows that most Americans want to avoid switching between daylight saving and standard time, though there is no consensus behind which should be used all year.

The poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds only 25% of Americans say they prefer to switch back and forth between standard and daylight saving time, when the sun rises and sets one hour later in the summer than it would during standard time.

Forty-three percent of Americans say they would like to see standard time used during the entire year. Thirty-two percent say they would prefer that Daylight Saving time be used all year.

Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and most of Arizona do not observe daylight saving time. Daylight saving time returns at 2 a.m. local time on Sunday, March 13, 2022.

___

The AP-NORC poll of 1,083 adults was conducted Oct. 21-25 using a sample drawn from NORC’s probability-based AmeriSpeak Panel, which is designed to be representative of the U.S. population. The margin of sampling error for all respondents is plus or minus 4 percentage points.

Dan LaMoore works on a Seth Thomas Post Clock at Electric Time Company, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Medfield, Mass. Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. local time Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, when clocks are set back one hour. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Dan LaMoore works on a Seth Thomas Post Clock at Electric Time Company, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Medfield, Mass. Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. local time Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, when clocks are set back one hour. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Dan LaMoore rolls a tower clock face across the plant floor at Electric Time Company, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Medfield, Mass. Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. local time Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, when clocks are set back one hour. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Dan LaMoore rolls a tower clock face across the plant floor at Electric Time Company, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Medfield, Mass. Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. local time Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, when clocks are set back one hour. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Most of the U.S. returns to standard time this weekend. (AP Graphic)
Most of the U.S. returns to standard time this weekend. (AP Graphic)

