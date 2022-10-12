Emotional Anthony Rapp: I knew I wasn't Spacey's only victim

“It was something that happened to me that was not ok,” Rapp said.

Defense attorney Jennifer Keller finished her cross examination of Rapp by attacking his credibility on the impact he claimed his encounter with Spacey had on the rest of his life. Rapp, 50, is a regular on “Star Trek: Discovery” on television. He was part of the original Broadway cast of “Rent” and has performed in movies including “Adventures in Babysitting.”

Keller noted he had told a therapist that after the Spacey encounter, he sought out sexual attention.

“Yes,” Rapp responded. He said he began to be aware of people's attention toward him in ways he hadn't before.

Keller then asked if it was unusual for someone going through puberty to gain an interest in sex.

“Don’t you think that after boys go through puberty, they develop an intense interest in sex? Come on, Mr. Rapp,” she said.

“What is the question? It's not that simple,” Rapp responded.

The Associated Press does not usually name people alleging sexual assault unless they come forward publicly, as Rapp has done.

