Emory Jones comes up big, No. 11 Gators rout Tennessee again

Jones completed 21 of 27 passes for 209 yards on the night and ran 15 times, with a long of 49 yards. He became Florida's first QB to top 200 yards passing and 100 yards rushing since Tim Tebow in 2009 against Florida State. Tebow accomplished the feat four times in four seasons.

It was the first time Jones didn't have a turnover this season.

The Volunteers (2-2, 0-1) played much better in the first half, with Herndon Hooker and a big-play offense keeping the Gators off-balance. Hooker connected with Tiyon Evans for a 47-yard score and with JaVonta Payton on a 75-yarder.

But Hooker was mostly ineffective the rest of the way. He was sacked early in the fourth and knocked out of the game. He tried to leave the field without any assistance after trainers helped him up, but he dropped back to his knees before reaching the sideline. Joe Milton replaced him.

Hooker completed 13 of 23 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns. He and the Vols seemed rattled several times by the crowd of 88,478.

Florida, which entered the game as the No. 2 rushing team in the country, finished with 283 yards on the ground. Coach Dan Mullen had his most balanced attack of the season, with 222 yards passing and 505 yards total.

Tennessee came into the game allowing just 54.3 yards rushing a game. Florida topped that in the first quarter.

THE TAKEAWAY

Tennessee: The Volunteers appear headed in the right direction under Heupel. His up-tempo offense posed problems for the Gators early, and Tennessee had a chance to tie or take the lead just before halftime. Being close is progress for a program that lost the last three meetings by a combined score of 112-46.

Florida: The Gators gave up too many big plays early. If they’re going to run the table in the SEC and get back to the league title game, they’re going to have to shore up that part of their defense. Getting standout cornerback Kaiir Elam back would be a start.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Florida should crack the Associated Press Top 25 poll, especially with No. 9 Clemson and seventh-ranked Texas A&M losing.

ALL-SEC DEFENDER OUT

Elam, an all-SEC defender, missed the game with a sprained right knee. Elam tweaked his knee at the end of last week’s loss to Alabama. He was on the sideline Saturday with a sleeve on his knee and walking with a limp.

Freshman Jason Marshall, a five-star recruit from Miami, started in his place and played well.

UP NEXT

Tennessee plays at Missouri next Saturday. The Vols have won two in a row and four of six.

Florida plays at Kentucky next Saturday. The Wildcats last beat the Gators in Lexington, Kentucky, in 1986. Florida has won 16 straight there.

