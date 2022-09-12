springfield-news-sun logo
Emmys Latest | 'The Brady Bunch' reunion on the gold carpet

A view of an Emmy's statue appears before the red carpet at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

A view of an Emmy's statue appears before the red carpet at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Nation & World
By The Associated Press
Updated 7 minutes ago
A blast from TV’s past hit the Emmy Awards gold carpet

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on the Emmy Awards (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

A blast from TV’s past hit the Emmy Awards gold carpet.

Eve Plumb and Christopher Knight, who played siblings Jan and Peter on “The Brady Bunch,” walked the carpet together.

“We’re very surprised and very happy,” Plumb said of being asked to appear on the telecast.

“And honored,” Knight added.

Their show, which lives in reruns, was on TV in the early 1970s when there were only three channels, quite a contrast from today’s streaming services.

“I don’t think it just serves one audience. It speaks to many,” Knight said. “You have that much more opportunity to catch up 10 years later on something and become a huge fan. Because of streaming there’ll be huge successes of old content.”

— Beth Harris (@BethHarrisAP) at the Emmys

___

WHAT TO EXPECT AT THE EMMYS

AP Emmy pundits call a win for 'Succession,' split on comedy

— Find more AP coverage here: https://apnews.com/hub/emmy-awards

____

MORE EMMY DEVELOPMENTS:

3 p.m.

“Severance” star Britt Lower is among the early arrivals at the Emmy Awards, wearing a glittery venetian beaded gown with matching elbow length gloves.

“It felt like I wanted to wear outer space. I have an appreciation for fabrics, my mom was a home economics teacher. I feel great in it,” she said.

Stars are beginning to arrive in downtown Los Angeles on a sweltering afternoon. Temperatures are in the lower 80s but it’s unseasonably humid due to remnants of tropical storm that blew through over the weekend.

Early arrivals included actor and writer Natasha Rothwell, actor Tony Shalhoub and actor Laura Linney.

Comedian Emily Heller had fun posing for the cameras, turning her back to reveal she was wearing a “Kick Me” sign on her back and had paper stuck to her shoe.

— Beth Harris (@bethharrisAP) at the Emmy Awards

___

1 p.m.

Emmy Awards host Kenan Thompson and the ceremony’s producers are promising a feel-good event — a phrase not applicable to several of the top nominated shows.

The best drama contenders include the violently dystopian “Squid Game,” bleak workplace satire “Severance” and “Succession,” about a powerful and cutthroat family. Even comedy nominee “Ted Lasso,” the defending champ, took a storytelling dark turn.

But after several pandemic-constrained awards seasons, Monday’s 74th Primetime Emmy Awards (airing 8 p.m. EDT on NBC, streaming on Peacock) will be big and festive, executive producers Reginald Hudlin and Ian Stewart said.

They’re actually taking a page from last year’s scaled-down ceremony and its club-style table seating for nominees.

Natasha Rothwell arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Natasha Rothwell arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Natasha Rothwell arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Bart Nickerson, left, and Ashley Lyle arrive at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Bart Nickerson, left, and Ashley Lyle arrive at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Bart Nickerson, left, and Ashley Lyle arrive at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Tony Shalhoub arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Tony Shalhoub arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Tony Shalhoub arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Jung Ho-yeon arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Jung Ho-yeon arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Jung Ho-yeon arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Connie Britton arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Connie Britton arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Connie Britton arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Ben Stiller, left, and Ella Stiller arrive at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Ben Stiller, left, and Ella Stiller arrive at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Ben Stiller, left, and Ella Stiller arrive at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

