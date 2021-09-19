Emmys: ‘Crown,’ ‘Lasso,’ ‘Queen’s Gambit,' streaming triumph

“The Crown” and “The Queen's Gambit” tied as leaders with 11 awards each, with “Ted Lasso” topping the comedy side with seven trophies.

“The Queen's Gambit” made Anya Taylor-Joy a star and Emmy nominee for her portrayal of a troubled chess prodigy. Executive producer William Horberg singled her out in his acceptance speech.

"You brought the sexy back to chess, and you inspired a whole generation of girls and young women to realize that patriarchy has no defense against our queens.” he said.

There was a bright spot for HBO with its limited series “Mare of Easttown,” the crime drama that earned four Emmys, including a lead acting award for star Kate Winslet. For broadcaster NBC, “Saturday Night Live” again came through with variety honors.

The ceremony proved disappointing as well to those scrutinizing diversity in Hollywood. The record number of nominees of color yielded only two Black winners, including RuPaul for "RuPaul's Drag Race" and star-creator Michaela Coel's writing award for "I May Destroy You."

Cedric the Entertainer proved a game host, moving from a hip-hop opening number to gags and sketches, but the relatively small crowd — a result of pandemic precautions — was fairly muted in their response to him and others' one-liners.

There was a feeling of personal sadness that pervaded the night, with a number of winners recounting the loss of loved ones.

“The Crown” stars Olivia Colman and Josh O'Connor won the top drama acting honors Sunday, with Jason Sudeikis, star of the warm-hearted “Ted Lasso," and Jean Smart of the generation-gap story “Hacks,” winners on the comedy side.

Colman and O'Connor were a winning fictional mother-son duo: She plays Queen Elizabeth II, with O'Connor as Prince Charles in the British royal family saga that combines gravitas and soap opera.

“I'd have put money on that not happening,” Colman said of the award, calling it “a lovely end to the most extraordinary journey” with the show's cast and creators. She cut her remarks short, explaining why she was growing tearful.

“I lost my daddy during COVID, and he would have loved all of this.” she said.

O'Connor gave a shoutout to Emma Corrin, who played opposite him as Princess Diana and was also a nominee Sunday, as a “force of nature.”

He also offered thanks to his grandmother, who died a few months ago, and his grandfather, Peter O'Connor, for the “greatest gifts” of kindness and loyalty.

Sudeikis co-created “Ted Lasso,” which many viewers found a balm for tough pandemic times. He gave a speech that evoked the chipper, upbeat title character he plays in the series about a U.K. soccer team and its unlikely American coach.

“This show’s about families and mentors and teammates, and I wouldn’t be here without those things in my life,” said Sudeikis. He also thanked his fellow castmates, saying, “I’m only as good as you guys make me look.”

Smart, who received a standing ovation, began her acceptance speech on a somber note: Her husband actor, Richard Gilliland, died six months ago.

“I would not be here without him” and his willingness to put her career first, said Smart. She also praised their two children as “courageous individuals in their own right.”

Earlier in the evening, ebullient “Ted Lasso" cast member Hannah Waddingham, winner of the best supporting actress award for a comedy, said Sudeikis “changed my life with this, and more importantly my baby girl’s."

Brett Goldstein, who won the counterpart award for supporting actor for playing a retired soccer star, said he had promised not to swear and either mimed or was muted for a few seconds, then called the show the “privilege and pleasure” of his life.

Gillian Anderson and Tobias Menzies were honored for their supporting performances on “The Crown.”

Anderson, who played British political leader Margaret Thatcher, was one of numerous cast members to accept from a “Crown” gathering in London. Menzies who plays Prince Philip, didn’t attend either ceremony.

Before announcing the winner in his category, presenter Kerry Washington paid tribute to another nominee, Michael K. Williams of "Lovecraft County." Williams died Sept. 6 at age 54.

“Michael was a brilliantly talented actor and a generous human being who has left us far too soon,” Washington said.

Another lost star was remembered by John Oliver of “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.”

“No one was funnier in the last 20 years than Norm Macdonald on late-night comedy," Oliver said in accepting the Emmy for best variety talk show, suggesting people spend time checking out clips of Macdonald, as he did after Macdonald died Sept. 14 at age 61.

Kate Winslet, who played the title character in “Mare of Easttown,” and Ewan McGregor, who starred in the fashion biopic “Halston,” were honored as top actors for a limited series.

Winslet saluted her sister nominees in “this decade that has to be about women having each other’s back.”

Julianne Nicholson and Evan Peters claimed best supporting acting honors for “Mare of Easttown,” about crime and family dysfunction. Both she and Peters praised star Winslet as an actor and colleague.

Debbie Allen received the Governors Award for a long and acclaimed career as an actor, dancer, choreographer and activist.

“I am trembling with gratitude and grace and trying not to cry ... it’s been many years in the making, taken a lot of courage to be the only woman in the room most of the time. Courage and creative and fight and faith to believe I could keep going, and I have,” she said.

The show opened with a musical number that featured Cedric the Entertainer rapping a modified version of the Biz Markie hip-hop hit “Just a Friend” with lyrics like “TV, you got what I need.” LL Cool J bounded from the audience as stars including Rita Wilson, Mandy Moore and more dropped verses celebrating the breadth of television.

Seth Rogen presented the first award, throwing some cold water on the celebratory vibe by noting that the Emmys were being held in a giant tent. “There’s way too many of us in this little room,” he exclaimed in what seemed to be an attempt to be funny that fell flat.

In the cumulative awards handed out Sunday and at the previously-held creative arts events, the outlets that followed Netflix included HBO and HBO Max with 19 combined awards; Disney+ with 14; Apple TV+, 10; NBC, 8.

___

For more on this year's Emmy Awards, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/emmy-awards

Caption In this video grab issued Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, by the Television Academy, Olivia Colman accepts the award for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for "The Crown" during the Primetime Emmy Awards. (Television Academy via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption In this video grab issued Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, by the Television Academy, Cedric the Entertainer speaks at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. (Television Academy via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption Brett Goldstein, from left, Hannah Waddingham, Jason Sudeikis and Juno Temple pose with their award for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series, outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series, outstanding lead actor in a comedy series and outstanding comedy series for "Ted Lasso" at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Caption Jason Sudeikis, winner of the award for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for "Ted Lasso" poses the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Caption In this video grab issued Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, by the Television Academy, Hannah Waddingham accepts the award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for "Ted Lasso" at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. (Television Academy via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption Hannah Waddingham arrives at the 73rd Emmy Awards Performers Nominee Celebration on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Credit: Richard Shotwell Credit: Richard Shotwell

Caption This combination of photos shows, from left, Pedro Pascal in "The Mandalorian," Olivia Colman in "The Crown," Jason Sudeikis in "Ted Lasso" and Jean Smart in "Hacks." (Disney+/Netflix/Apple TV+/HBO Max via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption Cedric the Entertainer arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Caption John Oliver poses for a photo with the awards for outstanding writing for a variety series and outstanding variety talk series for "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Caption Kate Winslet, winner of the award for outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie for "Mare of Easttown" poses at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Caption Nicole Byer arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Caption Billy Porter arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Caption Kenan Thompson arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Caption Kathryn Hahn arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Caption Cedric the Entertainer, left, and Billy Porter arrive at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Caption Cecily Strong arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Caption In this video grab issued Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, Brett Goldstein accepts the award for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for "Ted Lasso" at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. (Television Academy via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption In this video grab issued Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, by the Television Academy, Jason Sudeikis accepts the award for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for "Ted Lasso" during the Primetime Emmy Awards. (Television Academy via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption Jason Sudeikis arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Caption Cynthia Erivo arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Caption Hannah Waddingha, winner, of the award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for "Ted Lasso" poses for a photo at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Caption Tracee Ellis Ross arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Caption Anya Taylor-Joy arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Caption Moses Ingram, from left, Marielle Heller, Scott Frank, Anya Taylor-Joy, William Horberg, Mick Aniceto and Marcus Loges, winners of the award for outstanding directing for a limited or anthology series or movie for "The Queen's Gambit", pose at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Caption Brett Goldstein, Hannah Waddingham, Jason Sudeikis, Juno Temple and the cast and crew from "Ted Lasso" pose with their awards for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series, outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series, outstanding lead actor in a comedy series and outstanding comedy series at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello