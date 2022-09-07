BreakingNews
Ohio Fish and Shrimp Festival returns for 3 Saturdays
Emmanuel Sanders retires after 12-year career in NFL

Nation & World
By ARNIE STAPLETON, Associated Press
1 hour ago
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders announced his retirement Wednesday after a 12-year NFL career that included six season in Denver, where he helped the Broncos win Super Bowl 50.

Sanders started his career in Pittsburgh in 2010 and joined the Broncos as a free agent in 2014. He posted three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons in Denver, where he caught 101 passes and nine TD receptions in 2014.

Sanders played in three Super Bowls, with the Steelers, Broncos and 49ers, who acquired him from Denver in 2019.

He played for the Saints in 2020 and the Bills in 2021.

He finished his career with 704 receptions for 9,245 yards and 51 touchdowns in the regular season and another 52 catches for 622 yards and a touchdown in the playoffs.

