Emma Raducanu honored by queen in annual New Year's list

The 19-year-old Raducanu, who became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam title, was made an MBE — or Member of the Order of the British Empire — by the queen.

It caps a remarkable year for Raducanu, whose U.S. Open win catapulted her to instant stardom in Britain. She was also named the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year for 2021 after becoming the first British woman to win a Grand Slam tournament since Virginia Wade in 1977.