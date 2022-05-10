Emirates to start paying back Dubai for its $4B lifeline

“They were complaining about us being subsidized,” he said. “We know that all the major top airlines ... they went to their government, they were in Europe, in America, they were in the far East.”

Emirates' success is seen as integral to the health of Dubai's economy, which relies heavily on tourism, investment and real estate. After a brief nationwide shutdown of all commercial flights to the United Arab Emirates in 2020, Dubai quickly flung open its doors to tourists and eliminated quarantine upon arrival.

The carrier's hub is Dubai International Airport, which is the world's busiest for international travel.

The airline last year posted a net loss of $5.5 billion as revenue fell by more than 66% due to global travel restrictions sparked by the coronavirus pandemic. It marked the first time in more than three decades that the Dubai-based airline's parent group has not churned out a profit, underscoring just how dramatic an impact COVID-19 has had on the aviation industry.

Sheikh Ahmed said the airline, which is among Dubai's biggest employers, is operating at about 80% of its staffing levels as compared to before the pandemic.