Emhoff says somber Auschwitz visit key to antisemitism work

Emhoff is the first Jewish spouse of either a U.S. president or vice president. He is on a six-day tour of Poland and Germany meant to further the Biden administration's work fighting antisemitism. He described antisemitism as a growing problem across the world and in the United States.

He denounced “so-called” leaders who have been using antisemitism to promote their agendas and those who lack the courage to confront them at a time of murderous attacks on Jewish communities, hateful threats and antisemitic lies.

“People used to be afraid to say these ugly epithets and lies out loud. Now they are literally screaming them. We are witnessing an epidemic of hate in the United States and internationally,” Emhoff said at the start of a roundtable on antisemitism held at the Galicia Jewish Museum.

He did not cite any specific incidents. But in recent months, former President Donald Trump hosted Nick Fuentes, a Holocaust-denying white supremacist, at his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida; the rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, expressed love for Adolf Hitler in an interview; basketball star Kyrie Irving appeared to promote an antisemitic film on social media; an neo-Nazi trolls are clamoring to return to Twitter as new CEO Elon Musk grants “amnesty” to suspended accounts.

Credit: Michal Dyjuk Credit: Michal Dyjuk

