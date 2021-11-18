Oklahoma governor commutes Julius Jones’ death sentence

Jones alleges he was framed by the actual killer, a high school friend and former co-defendant who was a key witness against him. But Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater and the state’s former attorney general, Mike Hunter, have said the evidence against Jones is overwhelming.

Information from trial transcripts shows that witnesses identified Jones as the shooter and placed him with Howell’s stolen vehicle. Investigators also found the murder weapon wrapped in a bandanna with Jones’ DNA in an attic space above his bedroom. Jones claimed in his commutation filing that the gun and bandanna were planted there by the actual killer, who had been inside Jones’ house after the killing.

Howell’s sister, Megan Tobey, and two young daughters were in Howell’s SUV when the carjacking happened in his parents’ driveway in the Oklahoma City suburb of Edmond. Tobey testified before the board that she distinctly remembers seeing Jones shoot her brother.

“He is the same person today as he was 22 years ago. He’s still getting into trouble. He’s still in a gang. He’s still lying. And he still feels no shame, guilt or remorse for his action,” Tobey said. “We need Julius Jones to be held responsible.”

Caption Madeline Davis-Jones and other family members and friends address the media at the Capitol about Julius Jones' scheduled execution on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Oklahoma City. Unless Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt grants him clemency, Jones will be executed by lethal injection on Thursday. Jones, now 41, was convicted and sentenced to die for the 1999 shooting death of Paul Howell, a businessman from an affluent Oklahoma City suburb. Jones has consistently maintained his innocence. (Doug Hoke/The Oklahoman via AP) Credit: Doug Hoke Credit: Doug Hoke

Caption Madeline Davis-Jones and other family members and friends talk to reporters Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at the Capitol in Oklahoma City about Julius Jones' scheduled execution. Julius Jones, 41, who has maintained his innocence for more than two decades, is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Thursday at the State Penitentiary in McAlester for the 1999 slaying of a Paul Howell, a businessman in the affluent Oklahoma City suburb of Edmond. (Doug Hoke/The Oklahoman via AP) Credit: DOUG HOKE Credit: DOUG HOKE

Caption Madeline Davis-Jones and other family members and friends address the media at the Capitol about Julius Jones' scheduled execution on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Oklahoma City. Unless Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt grants him clemency, Jones will be executed by lethal injection on Thursday. Jones, now 41, was convicted and sentenced to die for the 1999 shooting death of Paul Howell, a businessman from an affluent Oklahoma City suburb. Jones has consistently maintained his innocence. (Doug Hoke/The Oklahoman via AP) Credit: Doug Hoke Credit: Doug Hoke

Caption Madeline Davis-Jones, at podium, and other family members and friends address the media at the Capitol about Julius Jones' scheduled execution on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Oklahoma City. Unless Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt grants him clemency, Jones will be executed by lethal injection on Thursday. Jones, now 41, was convicted and sentenced to die for the 1999 shooting death of Paul Howell, a businessman from an affluent Oklahoma City suburb. Jones has consistently maintained his innocence. (Doug Hoke/The Oklahoman via AP) Credit: Doug Hoke Credit: Doug Hoke