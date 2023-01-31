Emergency lifted after New Zealand storm less than feared

Northland, located north of Auckland, had declared the emergency Tuesday in anticipation of a deluge, a move that gives authorities extra powers.

“As it eventuated, these powers were not required and there is no need for the emergency declaration to continue," said Graeme MacDonald, the group controller for Northland Civil Defense Emergency Management.

In Auckland, officials had earlier closed schools for the week and asked people to work from home if possible as the cleanup continued.

On Friday, the amount of rain that would typically fall during an entire summer hit in a single day. At one point that evening, more than 15 centimeters (6 inches) of rain fell in three hours.

Emergency officials said some 200 homes and businesses around the city were assessed as too unsafe to enter after the flooding.

Resident Cassie Clark examined flood damage to one Auckland home Tuesday, saying everything was destroyed.

“The beds, the linen, the clothes, the couches, everything inside is ruined. The actual walls are damaged, it’s all soft now, it’s not going to hold,” Clark told Television New Zealand. "Everything that this family has had over the last 10 years has been taken away from them in a split second.”

Credit: Brett Phibbs Credit: Brett Phibbs

Credit: Brett Phibbs Credit: Brett Phibbs

Credit: Brett Phibbs Credit: Brett Phibbs

Credit: Dean Purcell Credit: Dean Purcell

Credit: Michael Craig Credit: Michael Craig

Credit: Brett Phibbs Credit: Brett Phibbs

Credit: Michael Craig Credit: Michael Craig