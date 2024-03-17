Embiid update: 76ers coach Nick Nurse says doctors are 'happy with the progress' following surgery

Asked if he believes that Embiid will be back with the team before the playoffs, Nurse was cautious.

“I’m still hoping so and pretty confident, yes,” the coach said.

Embiid's status has been a source of speculation with an expected team medical update never coming on the re-evaluation after the Feb. 6 surgery. Embiid said on Feb. 29 that he believed that he would be back for the playoffs, but the team's silence on the matter had created some questions about where the rehab process was.

Embiid, who celebrated his 30th birthday on Saturday, has missed 21 games since tearing the meniscus against Golden State on Jan. 30. In the time since, Philadelphia has fallen from third in the Eastern Conference to eighth, going 7-13 in the 20 games leading into Saturday.

