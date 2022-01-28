Embiid scores 26, leads 76ers past LeBron-less Lakers 105-87

Davis went of 10 of 13 in the first half — the Lakers made 20 buckets — for 23 points. He even blocked Embiid’s jumper, then came right down and hit one over the All-Star center. And Davis drew a foul against Embiid on the play.

Davis, though, can’t carry the Lakers alone and the Lakers looked lost at times without him. Russell Westbrook turned the ball over late in the first half when his pass to seemingly nobody went out of bounds. He slammed a roll of tape left on the stanchion with TV equipment.

Davis dunked late in the third to keep the Lakers within nine, then had a twisting block on the baseline of another Embiid shot.

Davis did his part to neutralize Embiid.

Not many others have come close.

Embiid, the first Sixer voted a starter in at least five straight All-Star Games since Hall of Famer Allen Iverson, had a pretty good off night for the Sixers.

His streak of four games with at least 35 points and 10 rebounds ended. Embiid and Davis are two of only four players to hit those marks since the 1976-77 merger. The durability issues that have pockmarked his career were put to rest this season: Embiid played in his 20th straight game.

“His conditioning, last year, when I came in, we challenged him and he took it,” coach Doc Rivers said before the game. “This year, we challenged him even more and he’s taking it up.”

Tobias Harris scored 23 points for the Sixers and Ty Maxey had 14 points and 10 assists.

TIP-INS

Lakers: Westbrook scored 20 points. ... Carmelo Anthony yapped with courtside Sixers fans most of the game and two appeared to get ejected.

76ers: F Danny Green returned to the lineup from a hip injury.

OFF NIGHT?

Embiid passed Moses Malone for the 16th on the team’s career scoring list. He did miss all five 3-pointers and was only 8 of 13 from the free throw line. He was 9 of 20 from the floor.

DR. WHO?

The Sixers spelled Hall of Famer Julius Erving’s name “Irving” when they showed him on the big screen.

UP NEXT

Lakers: Play Friday at Charlotte.

76ers: Host the Sacramento Kings on Saturday.

Caption Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis, center, dunks the ball as Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, center left, looks on during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola) Credit: Chris Szagola

Caption Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, right, goes up for the shot against Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola) Credit: Chris Szagola

Caption Los Angeles Lakers' Carmelo Anthony, right, drives to the basket against Philadelphia 76ers' Isaiah Joe, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola) Credit: Chris Szagola

Caption Los Angeles Lakers' Russell Westbrook, bottom, loses control of the ball with Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, top, defending during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola) Credit: Chris Szagola