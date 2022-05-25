'Elvis' makes a splash at Cannes Film Festival premiere

Luhrmann's film, the largest and flashiest Hollywood film making its world premiere in Cannes, brought Tom Hanks and Austin Butler, who plays Presley, to Cannes' famed red carpet. Joining them, too, was Priscilla Presley, Presley's ex-wife, who has enthusiastically endorsed Luhrmann's movie.

At a festival seeking to shrug off two years of pandemic, expectations were high that Luhrmann, who also premiered “The Great Gatsby” in Cannes, would bring Cannes’ biggest and most extravagant party.