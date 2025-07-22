Elton John, Questlove, Rod Stewart mourn death of Ozzy Osbourne

Osbourne died Tuesday, just weeks after his farewell show. In 2020, he revealed he had Parkinson's disease after suffering a fall.

Some reaction from various corners of the music world:

Elton John

"So sad to hear the news of @ozzyosbourne passing away. He was a dear friend and a huge trailblazer who secured his place in the pantheon of rock gods — a true legend. He was also one of the funniest people I've ever met. I will miss him dearly. To Sharon and the family, I send my condolences and love. Elton xx" — on Instagram

Rod Stewart

“Bye, bye Ozzy. Sleep well, my friend. I’ll see you up there — later rather than sooner.” — on Instagram

Flavor Flav

“Man,,, real heart broken over the passing of OZZY OSBOURNE,,, we go way back and it was a real honor to watch him get inducted into the @rockhall last year. Sending my love and prayers to Sharon and his kids and whole family. RIP” — on X

Ronnie Wood

“I am so very sad to hear of the death of Ozzy Osbourne. What a lovely goodbye concert he had at Back To The Beginning in Birmingham.” — on X

Jason Momoa

“Love you @ozzyosbourne. All my aloha @sharonosbourne and ohana. So grateful RIP.” — on Instagram

Billie Joe Armstrong

“No words. We love you Ozzy.” — on Instagram

Nirvana

"Thank you Ozzy Osbourne for the inspiration. @BlackSabbath is the template for heavy Rock. #Ozzy " — on X

Questlove

“Long live the Oz. Rest In Melody.” — on Instagram

Pantera

“Thank you for all that you did for metal & Pantera. We wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for you. Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Amy & Louis, we are so very sorry for your loss” — on Instagram

Wolfgang Van Halen

“Legend. Thank you for everything, Ozzy” — on Instagram

Gene Simmons

"Sad to report Ozzy has passed away. He was a giant. Admired and loved by millions of fans worldwide. Prayers and condolences go out to the Osbourne family." — on X

