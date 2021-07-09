springfield-news-sun logo
Elsa soaks NYC and New England as it races up East Coast

A woman's umbrella is flipped inside out as she walks on a rainy and windy New York street, Friday, July 9, 2021. Fast-moving Tropical Storm Elsa hit the New York City region with torrential rains and high winds as it churned up the East Coast. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
Nation & World | Updated 1 hour ago
By MICHAEL HILL and TOM HAYS, Associated Press
The fast-moving storm Elsa lashed New York City and New England with heavy rain and high winds, flooding streets, toppling trees and hindering some rail service

NEW YORK (AP) — The fast-moving storm Elsa lashed New York City and New England with heavy rain and high winds Friday, flooding streets, toppling trees and hindering some rail service.

Maximum sustained winds from the storm were near 50 mph (85 kph) with higher gusts as it moved over Massachusetts. But the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its 2 p.m. update that Elsa was no longer considered a tropical storm.

Elsa remained powerful enough to bring about 3.5 inches (9 centimeters) of rain to areas of Massachusetts and Rhode Island by the early afternoon, flooding streets and stranding cars. West of Boston, Framingham police said Route 9 at Route 126 was closed because of high water.

Storm conditions caused morning snags on commuter rail lines across the New York City region, with slight delays on the Harlem Line north of the city and service suspended on the Long Island Rail Road’s Oyster Bay Branch because of fallen trees.

The downpour caused a small rock slide under the main railroad track in West Haven, Connecticut, forcing trains to switch to a secondary track for a couple of hours. West Haven was also among the coastal cities dealing with significant street flooding.

“We’re waiting on the water to recede," said Joe Soto, the city's emergency management director. "The drainage system was just overwhelmed.”

The storm came a day after a deluge flooded some streets and subway stations in New York City.

Despite videos showing flooding in some stations Thursday, “we actually weathered the storm quite well,” interim New York City Transit president Sarah Feinberg said in an email.

Up to 6 inches (15 centimeters) of rain was possible in some areas Friday, enough to cause flash flooding.

The strongest winds were expected to stay off the coast of New England. But the storm was expected to bring heavy rain – up to 4 inches (10 centimeters) on the Maine coast – before blowing into the Bay of Fundy and Canada late Friday.

Scattered power outages were being reported along Elsa’s path Friday.

The system was already blamed for one death in Florida on Wednesday. And Elsa also previously caused a damaging tornado in Georgia.

On Wednesday, nine people were injured in coastal Camden County, Georgia, when a tornado struck a campground for active-duty service members and military retirees. Eight of those hurt had to be taken to hospitals, Kings Bay Naval Submarine Base spokesperson Chris Tucker said.

The EF-2 tornado flipped over multiple RVs, throwing one of the overturned vehicles about 200 feet (61 meters) into a lake, the National Weather Service said in a preliminary report early Thursday after its employees surveyed the damage.

Authorities in Jacksonville, Florida, said one person was killed Wednesday when a tree fell and struck two cars. The Naval Air Force Atlantic Office on Friday identified the person who was killed as Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Deshawn Levon Johnson, 26, of Virginia.

In South Carolina, a Coast Guard Air Station Savannah crew rescued a family that became stranded Wednesday on Otter Island after their boat drifted off the beach. The group was flown to a hospital in good health, a Coast Guard news release said.

The National Weather Service in Morehead City, North Carolina, tweeted that a tornado was spotted near Fairfield on Thursday afternoon.

Overnight in coastal New Jersey, a 78-mph (126-kph) wind gust was recorded in Ludlam Bay, and a 71-mph (114-kph) gust was recorded in Beach Haven — both appeared to be “associated with nearby tornadoes,” according to the National Hurricane Center.

Elsa is the earliest fifth-named storm on record, said Brian McNoldy, a hurricane researcher at the University of Miami.

Hill reported from Albany, New York. Associated Press writers David Sharp in Portland, Maine; Mark Pratt in Boston; and Pat Eaton-Robb in Storrs, Connecticut; contributed to this report.

A truck makes its way through the flooding caused by Tropical Storm Elsa on Wellwood Avenue, Friday, July 9, 2021, in Lindenhurst, N.Y. Fast-moving Tropical Storm Elsa hit the New York City region with torrential rains and high winds as it churned up the East Coast. (J. Conrad Williams Jr./Newsday via AP)
A woman walks her dog in the rain, Friday, July 9, 2021 in New York. Fast-moving Tropical Storm Elsa hit the New York City region with torrential rains and high winds as it churned up the East Coast. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
A man waits for a break in the rain outside a gift shop, Friday, July 9, 2021, as the remnants of Tropical Storm Elsa arrive in Portland, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
A tractor combs the sand to clean the beach shore Friday July 9, 2021 in Atlantic City, N.J., hours after Tropical Storm Elsa moved over South Jersey leaving no severe damage to the region. (Jose F. Moreno/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
A surfer heads out to ride the high waves on Friday July 9, 2021 in Atlantic City, N.J., hours after Tropical Storm Elsa moved over South Jersey leaving no severe damage to the region. (Jose F. Moreno/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
A surfer heads out to ride the high waves on Friday July 9, 2021 in Atlantic City, N.J., hours after Tropical Storm Elsa moved over South Jersey leaving no severe damage to the region. (Jose F. Moreno/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
An unidentified biker rides along the boardwalk, Friday July 9, 2021 in Atlantic City, N.J., hours after Tropical Storm Elsa moved over South Jersey leaving no severe damage to the region. (Jose F. Moreno/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
Town of Barnstable's beach safety officer Sanjeev Kc, left, helps lifeguards push ashore four sailboats which which blew off their float onto Veteran's Beach, in Hyannis, Mass., Friday, July 9, 2021, as Tropical Storm Elsa blew over Cape Cod during the day bringing rain and wind gusts to 50 miles an hour. (Steve Heaslip/Cape Cod Times via AP)
Sisters Lilly, left, and Haleigh Pickel frolick in the surf pushed up on Craigville Beach, in Hyannis, Mass, Friday, July 9, 2021, as Tropical Storm Elsa blew over Cape Cod during the day bringing rain and wind gusts to 50 miles an hour. (Steve Heaslip/Cape Cod Times via AP)
A pedestrian uses an umbrella to shield himself during a downpour from Tropical Storm Elsa, Friday, July 9, 2021, in Portland, Maine. Elsa is the earliest fifth-named storm on record, said Brian McNoldy, a hurricane researcher at the University of Miami. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Pedestrians endure a downpour from Tropical Storm Elsa, Friday, July 9, 2021, in Portland, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Emergency responders on the scene of a fallen tree on a house in Ridgewood, N.J. on Thursday, July 8, 2021. Fast-moving Tropical Storm Elsa hit the New York City region with heavy rain and high winds Friday, toppling trees and hindering some rail service as it churned its way toward New England. (Michael Karas/The Record via AP)
Ferry passengers disembark in the rain from Tropical Storm Elsa, Friday, July 9, 2021, in Portland, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Bryce E. holds a bucket in front of his car which stalled out as he reached flood waters on Thursday, July 8, 2021 on the Lodi, N.J. border. Fast-moving Tropical Storm Elsa hit the New York City region with heavy rain and high winds Friday, toppling trees and hindering some rail service as it churned its way toward New England. (Kevin R. Wexler/The Record via AP)
Kenan Kocyigit, who works at the BP, on Essex St. in Lodi, N.J. tries to scoop up and remove flood water Thursday, July 8, 2021. Fast-moving Tropical Storm Elsa hit the New York City region with heavy rain and high winds Friday, toppling trees and hindering some rail service as it churned its way toward New England. (Kevin R. Wexler/The Record via AP)
This photo provided by the U.S. Navy, Missy Lattanzie, an RV park resident, searches through her belongings that were destroyed after a tornado touched down Wednesday on Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, on Thursday, July 8, 2021 in Kings Bay, Ga. Severe weather from Tropical Storm Elsa spurred tornado warnings in Delaware and New Jersey early Friday as the system moved over the mid-Atlantic states and into the northeastern United States. (Mass Communication 3rd Class Aaron Xavier Saldana/U.S. Navy via AP)
Joanne MacIsaac and Ron Delucia, of Medford, Mass., share an umbrella, Friday, July 9, 2021, as the remnants of Tropical Storm Elsa arrive in Portland, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Debris covers the ground after a tornado struck Wednesday, the on-base RV park on Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay on Thursday, July 8, 2021 in Kings Gay, Ga. Severe weather from Tropical Storm Elsa spurred tornado warnings in Delaware and New Jersey early Friday as the system moved over the mid-Atlantic states and into the northeastern United States. (Mass Communication 3rd Class Aaron Xavier Saldana/U.S. Navy via AP)
Debris covers the ground after a tornado on Wednesday struck the on-base RV park on Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay on Thursday, July 8, 2021 in Kings Gay, Ga. Severe weather from Tropical Storm Elsa spurred tornado warnings in Delaware and New Jersey early Friday as the system moved over the mid-Atlantic states and into the northeastern United States. (Mass Communication 3rd Class Aaron Xavier Saldana/U.S. Navy via AP)
