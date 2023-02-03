Elon Musk surprise appearance as Tesla tweet trial wraps up

Musk, the CEO of both Tesla and Twitter, strode into the San Francisco federal courtroom moments before closing arguments from the opposing attorney in the case were scheduled to begin and took a seat alongside his legal team. Like everyone else in the courtroom, he was wearing a mask, as required by U.S. District Judge Edward Chen, but briefly dropped it as he chuckled and whispered something to one of his lawyers.

Although an August 7, 2018 tweet disclosing he had "funding secured " is the at the center of the trial, Musk wasn't required to show up for Friday's proceedings. His presence in court while he is trying to reverse huge losses at Twitter and overseeing Tesla amid stiffening competition underscores the importance of the trial's outcome to him.