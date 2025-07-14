Elmo's hacked X account posted racist messages. Sesame Workshop is trying to regain control

The account was compromised over the weekend and instead of the usual posts of encouragement and kindness, Elmo's 650,000 followers were given antisemitic threats and a profane reference to the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking investigation. Those tweets were soon deleted, though Elmo's account retains a link to a Telegram channel from a user who takes credit for the hack.

X did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Elmo's social media account has lately become a place for mental health awareness. Last year, the red fuzzy monster, eternally 3 ½, caused a sensation when he asked: "Elmo is just checking in! How is everybody doing?" It prompted responses from then-President Joe Biden and Chance the Rapper.