Elizabeth Strout, Leila Mottley up for Booker fiction prize

Mottley is one of three debut novelists are on the list, alongside Britain’s Maddie Mortimer (“Maps of Our Spectacular Bodies”) and American author Selby Wynn Schwartz (“After Sappho”).

Strout and Fowler have both been Booker contenders before. Other repeat finalists are Zimbabwe’s NoViolet Bulawayo, for animal fable “Glory,” and Scotland’s Graeme Macrae Burnet, for psychological mystery “Case Study.”

The field is rounded out by “Trust,” by U.S. writer Hernan Diaz; American author Percival Everett’s “The Trees”; Irish writer Claire Keegan’s “Small Things Like These”; “The Colony” by Ireland’s Audrey Magee; and “The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida” by Sri Lanka’s Shehan Karunatilaka.

Founded in 1969, the Booker Prize has a reputation for transforming writers’ careers and was originally open to British, Irish and Commonwealth writers. Eligibility was expanded in 2014 to all novels in English published in the U.K.

Last year’s winner was “The Promise,” by South Africa’s Damon Galgut.

A six-book shortlist will be announced Sept. 6, and the winner will be crowned Oct. 17 at a ceremony in London.