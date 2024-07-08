Elina Svitolina wins at Wimbledon on 'very difficult day' for Ukraine

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina wiped away tears after her victory at Wimbledon following news of a Russian missile attack in her home country

30 minutes ago
LONDON (AP) — Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina wiped away tears after her victory at Wimbledon on Monday following news of a Russian missile attack in her home country.

She beat Wang Xinyu 6-2, 6-1 to reach the quarterfinals.

“It's a very difficult day today for Ukrainian people,” she said. “So yes, it was not easy to focus today on the match. Since the morning, it’s very difficult to read the news."

A major Russian missile attack across Ukraine killed dozens and injured more than 150 people, officials said. One missile hit a large children's hospital in the capital of Kyiv.

Svitolina, who reached the semifinals twice at the All England Club, including last year, wore a black ribbon on her white shirt during the match.

“Thank you for your support,” she told the Wimbledon crowd.

