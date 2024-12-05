Eli Lilly invests $3B to expand Wisconsin factory to help meet demand for Mounjaro, Zepbound

Eli Lilly is spending another $3 billion to bulk up manufacturing as the drugmaker seeks to stoke production of some blockbuster drugs and future products
David Ricks, chair and CEO of Eli Lilly, fields a question during an announcement of the company's $3 billion expansion in Wisconsin, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, in Kenosha, Wis. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

David Ricks, chair and CEO of Eli Lilly, fields a question during an announcement of the company's $3 billion expansion in Wisconsin, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, in Kenosha, Wis. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP)
By The Associated Press
Eli Lilly is spending another $3 billion to bulk up manufacturing as the drugmaker seeks to stoke production of some blockbuster drugs and future products.

Lilly said Thursday it will expand a Kenosha County, Wisconsin, factory it bought early this year, and the investment will help meet growing demand for injectable products like its diabetes and obesity drugs, Mounjaro and Zepbound.

Those drugs brought in a combined $4.4 billion in sales for Lilly in this year's third quarter.

The drugmaker plans to start construction of the expansion next year.

Lilly also announced other multibillion-dollar manufacturing expansion projects near its Indianapolis headquarters earlier this year.

Eli Lilly and Co. said Thursday that it has slated more than $23 billion to construct, expand or acquire manufacturing sites worldwide since 2020.

Governor Tony Evers speaks during an announcement of Eli Lilly expanding in Bristol, Wis., Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, as Lilly said it will expand a Kenosha County, Wis., factory it bought early this year. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

David Ricks, chair and CEO of Eli Lilly, back right, announces the company's expansion in Wisconsin on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, in Kenosha, Wis. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman, from left, Edgardo Hernandez, executive vice president and president of Lilly manufacturing operations, Gov. Tony Evers, and David Ricks, chair and CEO of Eli Lilly, watch a video during the announcement that Eli Lilly is expanding in Wisconsin Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, in Kenosha, Wis. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Gov. Tony Evers listens as executives from Eli Lilly announce the company's expansion in Bristol, next to Pleasant Prairie, Wis.. on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - A sign for Eli Lilly & Co. appears outside their corporate headquarters in Indianapolis on April 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

