Eli Lilly invests $3B to expand Wisconsin factory to help meet demand for Mounjaro, Zepbound

Those drugs brought in a combined $4.4 billion in sales for Lilly in this year's third quarter.

The drugmaker plans to start construction of the expansion next year.

Lilly also announced other multibillion-dollar manufacturing expansion projects near its Indianapolis headquarters earlier this year.

Eli Lilly and Co. said Thursday that it has slated more than $23 billion to construct, expand or acquire manufacturing sites worldwide since 2020.

