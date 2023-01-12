Electric vehicles win truck, utility of the year awards

Ford's F-150 Lightning electric pickup won the truck category, while Kia's EV6 battery-powered EV was named the top SUV. The Integra, a small sedan from Honda's Acura performance brand, won car of the year.

Six of the nine finalists were powered by batteries, and analysts say the more of the awards are likely to go to electric vehicles in the future as the industry spends billions to roll out multiple new EV models.