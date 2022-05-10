Election 2022: Trump faces test in Nebraska governor primary

In Nebraska, the allegations against Herbster, a longtime supporter of Trump's, didn't stop the former president from holding a rally with him earlier this month.

“I really think he’s going to do just a fantastic job, and if I didn’t feel that, I wouldn’t be here,” Trump said at the rally at a racetrack outside Omaha.

In a story last month, the Nebraska Examiner interviewed six women who claimed Herbster had groped their buttocks, outside of their clothes, during political events or beauty pageants. A seventh woman said Herbster once cornered her privately and kissed her forcibly.

One of the accusers, Republican state Sen. Julie Slama, said Herbster reached up her skirt and touched her inappropriately at the Douglas County Republican Party’s annual Elephant Remembers dinner in 2019. The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they choose to come forward publicly, as Slama has done.

Herbster filed a defamation lawsuit against Slama, saying she falsely accused him in an effort to derail his campaign. Slama responded with a countersuit against Herbster, alleging sexual battery.

Herbster has suggested in television ads that Pillen and Ricketts conspired with Slama to falsely accuse him of sexual assault — allegations the three deny.

Some voters said the allegations didn't dissuade them from backing Herbster.

As she voted at an elementary school in northwest Omaha on Tuesday, Joann Kotan said she was “upset by the stories, but I don't know if I believe them." Ultimately, the 74-year-old said she voted for Herbster “because President Trump recommended him."

Lindstrom has faced a barrage of attacks as well, with third-party television ads funded by Ricketts that portray him as too liberal for the conservative state. One digitally altered ad shows Lindstrom standing in front of a rainbow flag with a coronavirus mask superimposed over his face. A mail ad notes that Lindstrom was endorsed by U.S. Rep. Brad Ashford, a moderate Republican-turned-Democrat who died last month of brain cancer.

But Devon Leesley said he backed the 41-year-old Lindstrom because “it's time to hand over the politics to the next generation." Pillen and Herbster are both in their 60s.

The 45-year-old Leesley, who lives in Omaha, said he didn't pay much attention to the various endorsements in the race.

“I don't trust any politician talking about any other politician. It's all dirt," he said. “We would never vote for anybody if we listened to their opponent."

Carol Bruning, 59, of Omaha, said she went into Election Day debating between Pillen and Lindstrom, but went with Pillen because of his age and experience. She said she liked that Ricketts and former football coach and congressman Tom Osborne endorsed Pillen. The fact that Trump endorsed Herbster may have even been a little bit of a turn off at this point even though Bruning said she voted for Trump.

The allegations against Herbster weren’t much of a factor.

“You don’t know what to believe. That’s the hard part,” Bruning said.

Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen, a Republican, predicted that 35% of registered voters will cast ballots in the primary, the highest percentage since 2006, based on what he's seen so far.

Nebraska Republicans and Democrats will also pick their candidates to run for the seat previously held by Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, who resigned from office and ended his reelection bid in March after he was convicted of federal corruption charges.

State Sen. Mike Flood, a former speaker of the Nebraska Legislature, is a top contender for the Republican nomination, while state Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks is likely to win the Democratic nod. Flood will enter the race as a strong favorite in the Republican-heavy 1st Congressional District, which includes Lincoln, small towns and a large swath of eastern Nebraska farmland.

In the Omaha area, Republican U.S. Rep. Don Bacon faces a long-shot primary challenge from Omaha consultant Steve Kuehl in the 2nd Congressional District. Democrats Alisha Shelton and state Sen. Tony Vargas are running for their party's nomination as well in Nebraska's only competitive congressional district.

___

Associated Press writer Josh Funk in Omaha, Nebraska, contributed to this report.

___

Follow Grant Schulte on Twitter: https://twitter.com/GrantSchulte

___

Follow AP for full coverage of the midterms at https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections and on Twitter, https://twitter.com/ap_politics

Caption Jim Pillen turns his ballot into Linda Paitz at his polling place, Columbus Berean Church, in Columbus, Nebraska, on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (Eileen T. Meslar/Omaha World-Herald via AP) Credit: Eileen T. Meslar Credit: Eileen T. Meslar Caption Jim Pillen turns his ballot into Linda Paitz at his polling place, Columbus Berean Church, in Columbus, Nebraska, on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (Eileen T. Meslar/Omaha World-Herald via AP) Credit: Eileen T. Meslar Credit: Eileen T. Meslar

Caption Nebraska Volunteer District Inspector Marilyn Blakemore, left, takes the ballot from State Sen. Brett Lindstrom after he voted in the Nebraska primary at Flatland Church at Flatland Church on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Lindstrom is running for Governor of Nebraska. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP) Credit: Chris Machian Credit: Chris Machian Caption Nebraska Volunteer District Inspector Marilyn Blakemore, left, takes the ballot from State Sen. Brett Lindstrom after he voted in the Nebraska primary at Flatland Church at Flatland Church on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Lindstrom is running for Governor of Nebraska. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP) Credit: Chris Machian Credit: Chris Machian

Caption Terri Rotolo Hatch, right, helps a voter find their voting location at the Union at the University of Nebraska on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. Nebraska Republicans will pick a nominee for governor Tuesday in a bitter primary race that was upended in recent weeks after a leading candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump was accused of groping at least eight women over the last few years. (Kenneth Ferriera/Lincoln Journal Star via AP) Credit: KENNETH FERRIERA Credit: KENNETH FERRIERA Caption Terri Rotolo Hatch, right, helps a voter find their voting location at the Union at the University of Nebraska on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. Nebraska Republicans will pick a nominee for governor Tuesday in a bitter primary race that was upended in recent weeks after a leading candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump was accused of groping at least eight women over the last few years. (Kenneth Ferriera/Lincoln Journal Star via AP) Credit: KENNETH FERRIERA Credit: KENNETH FERRIERA

Caption FILE - Nebraska Republican gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster, left, shakes hands with former President Donald Trump during a campaign rally for Herbster, May 1, 2022, in Greenwood, Neb. Nebraska Nebraska Republicans will pick a nominee for governor on Tuesday, May 10, to replace Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts, who's prevented by term limit laws from running again. (Kenneth Ferriera/Lincoln Journal Star via AP, File) Credit: Kenneth Ferriera Credit: Kenneth Ferriera Caption FILE - Nebraska Republican gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster, left, shakes hands with former President Donald Trump during a campaign rally for Herbster, May 1, 2022, in Greenwood, Neb. Nebraska Nebraska Republicans will pick a nominee for governor on Tuesday, May 10, to replace Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts, who's prevented by term limit laws from running again. (Kenneth Ferriera/Lincoln Journal Star via AP, File) Credit: Kenneth Ferriera Credit: Kenneth Ferriera

Caption Former NFL player Jack Brewer, left, says a prayer with Nebraska Republican gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster for his accusers to be cast out during a campaign rally, Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Greenwood, Neb. (Kenneth Ferriera/Lincoln Journal Star via AP) Credit: Kenneth Ferriera Credit: Kenneth Ferriera Caption Former NFL player Jack Brewer, left, says a prayer with Nebraska Republican gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster for his accusers to be cast out during a campaign rally, Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Greenwood, Neb. (Kenneth Ferriera/Lincoln Journal Star via AP) Credit: Kenneth Ferriera Credit: Kenneth Ferriera

Caption Nebraska State Sen. Brett Lindstrom checks over his ballot while voting in the Nebraska primary at Flatland Church on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Lindstrom is running for Governor of Nebraska. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP) Credit: Chris Machian Credit: Chris Machian Caption Nebraska State Sen. Brett Lindstrom checks over his ballot while voting in the Nebraska primary at Flatland Church on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Lindstrom is running for Governor of Nebraska. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP) Credit: Chris Machian Credit: Chris Machian

Caption Jim Pillen receives a sticker after voting at his polling place, Columbus Berean Church, in Columbus, Neb., on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (Eileen T. Meslar/Omaha World-Herald via AP) Credit: Eileen T. Meslar Credit: Eileen T. Meslar Caption Jim Pillen receives a sticker after voting at his polling place, Columbus Berean Church, in Columbus, Neb., on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (Eileen T. Meslar/Omaha World-Herald via AP) Credit: Eileen T. Meslar Credit: Eileen T. Meslar

Caption Jim Pillen votes at his polling place, Columbus Berean Church, in Columbus, Neb., on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (Eileen T. Meslar/Omaha World-Herald via AP) Credit: Eileen T. Meslar Credit: Eileen T. Meslar Caption Jim Pillen votes at his polling place, Columbus Berean Church, in Columbus, Neb., on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (Eileen T. Meslar/Omaha World-Herald via AP) Credit: Eileen T. Meslar Credit: Eileen T. Meslar

Caption Tim Brox fills out his voting ballot at the Redeemer Lutheran Church offices on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. Nebraska Republicans will pick a nominee for governor Tuesday in a bitter primary race that was upended in recent weeks after a leading candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump was accused of groping at least eight women over the last few years. (Kenneth Ferriera/Lincoln Journal Star via AP) Credit: KENNETH FERRIERA Credit: KENNETH FERRIERA Caption Tim Brox fills out his voting ballot at the Redeemer Lutheran Church offices on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. Nebraska Republicans will pick a nominee for governor Tuesday in a bitter primary race that was upended in recent weeks after a leading candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump was accused of groping at least eight women over the last few years. (Kenneth Ferriera/Lincoln Journal Star via AP) Credit: KENNETH FERRIERA Credit: KENNETH FERRIERA

Caption A voter makes their way into their precinct's polling location at American Lutheran Church on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. Nebraska Republicans will pick a nominee for governor Tuesday in a bitter primary race that was upended in recent weeks after a leading candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump was accused of groping at least eight women over the last few years. (Kenneth Ferriera/Lincoln Journal Star via AP) Credit: KENNETH FERRIERA Credit: KENNETH FERRIERA Caption A voter makes their way into their precinct's polling location at American Lutheran Church on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. Nebraska Republicans will pick a nominee for governor Tuesday in a bitter primary race that was upended in recent weeks after a leading candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump was accused of groping at least eight women over the last few years. (Kenneth Ferriera/Lincoln Journal Star via AP) Credit: KENNETH FERRIERA Credit: KENNETH FERRIERA

Caption FILE - U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., arrives at the federal courthouse for his trial in Los Angeles, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Fortenberry was convicted Thursday, March 24, 2022, of charges that he lied to federal authorities about an illegal $30,000 contribution to his campaign from a foreign billionaire at a 2016 Los Angeles fundraiser. Nebraska Republicans will pick a nominee for governor on Tuesday, May 10, to replace Ricketts. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong Caption FILE - U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., arrives at the federal courthouse for his trial in Los Angeles, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Fortenberry was convicted Thursday, March 24, 2022, of charges that he lied to federal authorities about an illegal $30,000 contribution to his campaign from a foreign billionaire at a 2016 Los Angeles fundraiser. Nebraska Republicans will pick a nominee for governor on Tuesday, May 10, to replace Ricketts. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong