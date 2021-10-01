springfield-news-sun logo
X

El Salvador police arrest 30 in child pornography case

Nation & World
14 minutes ago
Police in El Salvador have arrested 30 suspects who allegedly shared child pornography photos on the messaging platform WhatsApp

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — Prosecutors in El Salvador said Friday police have arrested 30 suspects who allegedly shared child pornography photos on the messaging platform WhatsApp.

An inspection of the suspects’ phones revealed sexual images of children, adolescents and disabled people.

Henri Gutiérrez, the head prosecutor for the township of Zaragoza, said the investigation started in 2018. Gutiérrez said the search extended across much of the country and netted two ringleaders who allegedly used WhatsApp accounts registered to Mexican numbers to share the images.

Those imaged appear to have been distributed to accounts in Mexico and Guatemala, and also as far away as Pakistan, Indonesia, Vietnam and Ghana.

In Other News
1
Biden at Capitol as Democrats scale back $3.5T plan
2
4th year since Las Vegas massacre: 'Be there for each other'
3
Biden administration urges judge to block Texas abortion law
4
US COVID cases falling, but hospitals brace for next wave
5
Lawyer who fought Chevron gets 6-month sentence for contempt
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top