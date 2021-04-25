Egypt's national soccer team coach positive for coronavirus

In November, Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah tested positive after he traveled to Cairo to play in Egypt's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Togo.

At the time, Salah attended his brother’s wedding and was seen — sometimes without a face mask — dancing among dozens of people.

In recent weeks, Egypt has seen a “slight but continual” spike in confirmed coronavirus cases. Health Minister Hala Zayed said Saturday that authorities have registered a weekly increase of up to 10% in some areas amid a third wave of the pandemic. She did not provide specific numbers.

Egypt, the Arab world’s most populous country with over 100 million people, has reported at least 221,570 confirmed cases, including some 13,000 deaths. However, the actual numbers of COVID-19 cases, like elsewhere in the world, are thought to be far higher, in part due to limited testing.