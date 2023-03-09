Egypt's inflation spikes again, hiking prices of basic food

To try to curb its current economic turmoil, Egypt secured the latest financial help, a $3 billion bailout loan from the IMF, last December. In return, el-Sissi’s government committed to various IMF-guided economic reforms, including a free-floating exchange rate for the Egyptian pound and a reduction in fuel subsidies.

Its currency is now trading at more than 30 Egyptian pounds to the dollar, a more than 50% loss of value since this time last year.

Earlier this month, the government raised the price of some types of gasoline in a move that will likely further push up the prices of other goods and services.

To try to alleviate the burdens on normal Egyptians, the government has set up markets selling basic goods for cheaper prices and increased public servants' pay. On March 3, El-Sissi announced that government employees would receive pay increases of 1000 Egyptian pounds a month (roughly $32).