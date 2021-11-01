Egypt: 47 tourists suffer food poisoning at Red Sea resort

“The health condition of all the patients is satisfactory, stable and not life-threatening,” Voropayev was quoted as saying.

The incident has come as Egypt is struggling to revive its vital tourism industry, which was badly hit by the turmoil that followed the 2011 uprising, and more recently by the coronavirus pandemic.

The government has kept looser virus-related restrictions in the Red Sea resorts of Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh to try to attract foreign visitors.

Government efforts received a boost in August when Russia allowed the resumption of flights between its territory and the Red Sea resorts for the first time since a bomb by the local Islamic State affiliate brought down a Russian flight over Sinai Peninsula in October 2015, killing all 224 people on board.