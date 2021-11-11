Education, religious groups gain most from giving strategy

Researchers say the opposite finding among DAF donors tracks closely with the contribution patterns of affluent Americans who largely use these accounts. In 2020, the average DAF account had nearly $160,000 in assets, according to the National Philanthropic Trust, a DAF sponsor that tracks giving to these funds.

Debate about the use of DAFs has increased as they've boomed in growth: the number of accounts that exist toppled 1 million for the first time last year. And they held nearly $160 billion in assets in 2020, according to the Trust.

A Senate bill is aiming to speed up distributions from the accounts, garnering pushback from DAF sponsors who note, at about 23%, the overall DAF payout rate far exceeds those of private foundations, who are required to give a minimum 5% of their assets annually. Critics counter that not every DAF is paying a rate that high.

Una Osili, the associate dean for research and international programs at the Lilly Family School of Philanthropy at Indiana University, says the school’s joint report is intended to highlight another area of the DAF debate that's often neglected. (The AP and the Lilly School receive funding from the Lilly Endowment.)

“There hasn’t been an effort to understand the destination of where those grant dollars go,” she said.

___

The Associated Press receives support from the Lilly Endowment for coverage of philanthropy and nonprofits. The AP is solely responsible for all content. For all of AP's philanthropy coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/philanthropy.