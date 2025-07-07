Edson Álvarez's tiebreaking goal gives Mexico 2-1 win over US for 10th Gold Cup title

Edson Álvarez scored a tiebreaking goal in the 77th minute after a video review reversed an offside call, and Mexico beat the United States 2-1 for its record 10th CONCACAF Gold Cup title
Mexico midfielder Edson Álvarez (4) celebrates after scoring against the United States in the second half of the CONCACAF Gold Cup final soccer match in Houston, Sunday, July 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Mexico midfielder Edson Álvarez (4) celebrates after scoring against the United States in the second half of the CONCACAF Gold Cup final soccer match in Houston, Sunday, July 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Nation & World
2 minutes ago
X

HOUSTON (AP) — Edson Álvarez scored a tiebreaking goal in the 77th minute after a video review reversed an offside call, and Mexico beat the United States 2-1 on Sunday night for its record 10th CONCACAF Gold Cup title.

Chris Richards put the U.S. ahead in the fourth minute, heading in a Sebastian Berhalter free kick for the second time in the tournament, but Raúl Jiménez tied the score in the 27th with his third goal of this Gold Cup.

Mexico was awarded the free kick when Diego Luna fouled Alexis Vega on a flank. Johan Vásquez flicked the restart across the goal mouth and Álvarez burst past the defense, redirecting the ball from 3 yards just inside Matt Freese’s far post. While the play was initially called offside, the goal was awarded by the VAR, and Mexico defended its title from 2023 while improving to 6-2 in Gold Cup finals against the U.S.

Patrick Agyemang had a chance two minutes into stoppage time but he didn’t make good contact on his short-range shot that was blocked by goalkeeper Luis Malagón.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Mexico midfielder Edson Álvarez (4) leaps as he celebrates after scoring against the United States as Johan Vásquez (5) looks on in the second half of the CONCACAF Gold Cup final soccer match in Houston, Sunday, July 6, 2025. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Mexico midfielder Edson Álvarez, left, celebrates after scoring as United States goalkeeper Matthew Freese (25) reacts to the play in the second half of the CONCACAF Gold Cup final soccer match in Houston, Sunday, July 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Mexico midfielder Edson Álvarez (4) celebrates with teammates after scoring in the second half of the CONCACAF Gold Cup final soccer match against the United States in Houston, Sunday, July 6, 2025. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Mexico forward Alexis Vega, left, and Raúl Jiménez, right, celebrate Jimenez' goal against the United States in the first half of the CONCACAF Gold Cup final soccer match in Houston, Sunday, July 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Death toll in central Texas flash floods rises to 79 as sheriff says 10...
2
A young Alabama student, a grandparent and a camp director among those...
3
Musk says he's forming a new political party after split with Trump...
4
The Dalai Lama celebrates his 90th birthday with thousands of Tibetan...
5
Chantal, now a tropical depression, raises concerns of flash flooding...