Edmunds electric SUV test: 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs 2026 Tesla Model Y

The 2026 Model Y is currently only available in the Long Range All-Wheel Drive version. It delivers an EPA-estimated 327 miles of range, which is impressive for a dual-motor electric SUV. Edmunds tested this version on its independent, standardized EV range test and found the Tesla matched its EPA estimate in real-world driving.

The 2025 Ioniq 5’s estimated range spans from 245 miles in the base model to 318 miles in most single-motor models, which are rear-wheel-drive. Edmunds tested an Ioniq 5 Limited with dual electric motors and all-wheel drive. It beat its EPA estimate of 269 miles by going 282 miles in Edmunds’ testing.

The Ioniq 5’s new Tesla-style charging port allows it to charge at most Tesla Supercharger fast-charging stations. The Model Y has access to any type of Tesla charging station. Both can charge at non-Tesla stations as well. When using a high-powered fast-charging station, the Model Y can add up to 169 miles in 15 minutes. The Ioniq 5 charges a little quicker, regaining 178 miles in 15 minutes.

The Tesla offers a bit more maximum range but charges a little slower, making it a tie here.

Winner: tie

Interior and tech features

Tesla stuffs a lot of standard tech in the Model Y, including a large 15.4-inch center touchscreen, a 16-speaker audio system, dual wireless phone chargers and several advanced driver aids. You can also stream movies and play arcade games when you’re parked. Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (Supervised) system is an expensive option, but it can drive and navigate the Model Y traffic on city streets and highways as long as the driver is paying attention and is prepared to take control if needed.

The Ioniq 5’s base trim comes standard with a 12.3-inch center touchscreen and a pleasing number of advanced driver aids. Wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration is also standard; neither system is available on the Model Y. However, you need to upgrade to a higher trim for the eight-speaker Bose audio system and upgraded highway driving assist system.

Both SUVs seat five and are spacious and comfortable. They also ride smoothly over bumps and are composed when cornering. But Edmunds has found it’s the little things that help the Ioniq 5 get an edge here. Its available 360-degree camera system is more helpful than the Tesla’s when parking, for example, and its controls and features are easier to use and learn. The Model Y’s touchscreen, which controls almost everything, can be distracting to use while driving.

Winner: Ioniq 5

Utility

The Model Y provides loads of cargo space: 29 cubic feet behind the rear seats and a whopping 71.4 cubic feet with the rear seat folded down. The front trunk adds another 4.1 cubes. The Ioniq 5 has less space, but it’s enough for most folks: 26.3 cubic feet behind the rear seats and 58.5 cubic feet with the rear seats folded down. However, its front trunk is only large enough for a charging cord.

As for small-item storage, both SUVs provide plenty of compartments and sizable door pockets. The Ioniq 5 has a movable center console that’s handy at times.

Winner: Model Y

Pricing and value

The Model Y Long Range All-Wheel Drive currently starts at $50,630, and other models should be offered later. Although not cheap, it’s an excellent value because of its extensive list of standard tech features, several standard comfort features like heated and ventilated front seats, and lengthy range.

The Ioniq 5’s base Standard Range model starts at $44,075 but provides only 245 miles of range. The SE model, which offers 318 miles, is about $4,000 more. Neither one has as many standard features as the Tesla, but the lower price makes the Hyundai attainable for shoppers with smaller budgets. Both the Model Y and the Ioniq 5 currently qualify for federal tax credits.

Winner: tie

Edmunds says

This comparison is a draw; both electric SUVs are excellent choices, so it comes down to personal preference. If you want a more traditional vehicle that’s easier to use, go for the Ioniq 5. But if you prefer the Model Y’s minimalist design approach and distinctive tech features, then it’s the EV for you.

____

This story was provided to The Associated Press by the automotive website Edmunds.

Michael Cantu is a contributor at Edmunds.