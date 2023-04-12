Edmunds: 2023 Volvo XC40 Recharge vs. Audi Q4 e-tron

Winner: tie

INTERIOR AND TECH The Q4 e-tron's cabin is proof that Audi knows how to design an interior. It's modern and classy with a distinct upscale feel. For the most part, the materials are top-notch, though there are some hard plastics that feel out of place. The wide 11.6-inch central touchscreen is responsive and has menus that are easy to navigate. There's also an available premium audio system tuned by speaker manufacturer Sonos that provides an immersive listening experience.

The XC40 Recharge’s interior is cleanly designed with premium touches that are understated but noticeable once you’re sitting inside. The seats are comfortable but might not feel luxurious enough for some. The XC40 Recharge uses a Google-based in-car operating system that integrates many apps like Google Maps, Spotify and the voice-controlled Google Assistant. These features can be pretty handy but require a steady data connection to work at their best.

Both electric SUVs are fairly spacious for their size. The cargo room behind the rear seats is about the same, but one advantage the Volvo enjoys over the Audi is a small front trunk or “frunk” that can fit a small bag or other odds and ends. It’s a close call, but Audi’s interior wins for its poshness and less finicky infotainment setup.

Winner: Audi Q4 e-tron

PRICING AND VALUE The Audi has the lower starting price at $50,995, but with the base Q4 40 e-tron you have to make do with far less power than the Volvo, which starts around $55,000. But if you want to load up either model with some of the premium features you’d want in a luxury car, the XC40 tops out for less money. While the Audi Q4 50 e-tron is a closer match in terms of power, it quickly eclipses the XC40 in price and makes less power than its Scandinavian rival.

Warranty coverage is about the same for both, though the Volvo includes two years of free maintenance. Neither qualifies for a federal tax credit under the latest legislation.

Winner: XC40 Recharge Electric

EDMUNDS SAYS Between these two EVs, we’d pick the XC40 for its quicker acceleration, adequate real-world range, and comfortable and stylish interior. But if your main priority is range, you’d likely be better served by the Q4 e-tron.

_____

This story was provided to The Associated Press by the automotive website Edmunds. Alex Nishimoto is a contributor at Edmunds.