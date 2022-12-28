Edie Landau, TV and film producer, dies at 95

Landau also started a Beverly Hills-based agency called Nannies Unlimited to help parents and guardians with childcare services.

Recently, Landau used poetry as a way of self-expression. She has released multiple poetry books, including “Smiles for Seniors: And Anyone Else Who Can Poke Fun at Themselves,” “Life in Two Lines: Poems to Make Seniors Smile,” “Life in the Coronavirus Era: Poems to Help Seniors Smile,” “Edie’s Book of Wisdom” and “Edie’s Anatomy Lesson.”

Her son, an Oscar-winning producer of "Titanic" and “Avatar," Jon Landau, posted a photo of the two on Instagram from his childhood Tuesday, with the caption:

“95+ incredible years. The top picture is me and my mom from when I was one year old, the bottom picture is from one week before her passing. Edie, thank you for all you taught me, thank you for the life example you always were, and thank you for all the love you bestowed on me. You will be in our hearts forever," he said.

Landau is survived by her three children.