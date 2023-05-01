Ed Sheeran: Other artists are cheering on copyright fight

During an opening statement last week, Townsend attorney Ben Crump said a Zurich concert clip in which Sheeran can be heard segueing on stage between “Let's Get It On” and the alleged offending song, “Thinking Out Loud,” amounted to “smoking gun” proof that Sheeran was violating copyrights.

Sheeran's attorney, Ilene Farkas, countered Crump's claim by providing the jury with a mini-concert Monday from her client, who cheerfully picked up a guitar from behind his witness chair whenever she asked him to demonstrate how he could switch from his song to somebody else's and back again in a practice known as “mashups.”

He said he used the mashups to “spice it up a bit” during concerts, generally choosing songs that utilized similar chords.

“If it's a love song, you might mash it up with another love song,” Sheeran said, suggesting that Elvis Presley's version of “Can't Help Falling in Love” or the Whitney Houston rendition of “I Will Always Love You,” written by Dolly Parton, would mash well with “Thinking Out Loud.”

At one point, Farkas asked her client if he copied anything from “Let's Get It On” when he wrote his song.

“No,” he said.

Sheeran expressed his admiration for Van Morrison, calling the Northern Irish singer “one of the most important influences in my life.”

He said his record label even referred to “Thinking Out Loud” as “the Van Morrison song.”

Sheeran's good humor all but vanished when he faced cross examination as attorney Patrick Frank asked him about testimony from an expert witness.

“If I can be honest, I think what he's doing here is criminal,” the singer said.

Sheeran didn't hide how irritating he found it that his life of music had landed him in a witness chair.

Sheeran said he couldn't believe that somebody would listen to one of his songs and then “diminish it by saying I stole it.”

He added: “I find it really insulting.”

Credit: AP Credit: AP

