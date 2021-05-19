Ed Carpenter Racing posts strong day in Indy 500 practice

“Anytime you win a race, and it is so hard to win races in this series, so anytime a driver, a car on your team wins a race, I think it does boost everyone up,” Carpenter said. “You know, you don't get to celebrate the Indy GP as long as you do some of the other races because we're just turning the page and getting ready for the 500. But it makes it easier for the guys that come into work excited about spending most of the month out here.”

Dixon paced the session at 226.829 mph with Honda power from Chip Ganassi Racing.

Daly was second at 226.372 and followed by Carpenter at 226.103 in their Chevrolet-powered entries. Veekay, who crashed during an open test at Indy last month and broke his finger, was 11th on the final speed chart.

“I think it tells us where we're doing the right things and using our resources in the right way, using our people in the right way and the next step is just being consistent,” Carpenter said.

It was the Ganassi group that was most consistent as leader Dixon was followed by teammate Marcus Ericsson, who sat atop the speed chart most of Wednesday before fading to fourth. Former Indy 500 winner Tony Kanaan was fifth fastest and Alex Palou, another one of IndyCar's first-time winners this season, was eighth.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Conor Daly talks with his crew during practice for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings

Ed Carpenter climbs out of his car during practice for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings

Tony Kanaan, of Brazil, watches from his pit box during practice for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings

Marcus Ericsson, of Sweden, talks with a crew member during practice for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings