Ecuador goes with conservative banker in presidential vote

Correa governed from 2007 to 2017 as an ally of Cuba’s Fidel Castro and Venezuela’s Hugo Chavez. He oversaw a period of economic growth driven by an oil boom and loans from China that allowed him to expand social programs, build roads and schools and pursue other projects.

But Correa increasingly cracked down on opponents, the press and businesses during his latter stage in office and feuded with Indigenous groups over development projects. Ecuador also hit an economic slowdown in 2015, largely driven by the drop in oil prices

Lasso finished second in the previous two presidential contests. He favors free-market policies and Ecuador’s rapprochement with international organizations. He has proposed raising the minimum wage to $500, finding ways to include more youth and women in the labor market and eliminating tariffs for agricultural equipment.

“We all wish for an Ecuador of opportunities, free and democratic, where all families can become prosperous,″ Lasso said after voting.

Elections officials did not plan to officially declare a winner Sunday, but at least one head of state congratulated Lasso on the election’s outcome. Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou tweeted that he had spoken with Lasso “to congratulate him on his success and to get to work together on the issues that our countries have in common.”

Ecuador is deep in a recession that many fear will worsen as lockdowns return because of a spike in COVID-19 cases. Ecuador has tallied more than 344,000 cases and over 17,200 deaths as of Sunday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University in the United States.

The new president’s main task will be “to depolarize the country," Jaramillo said. "There will be no signs of governance if the new government does not reach out and generate a platform where agreements with the (National) Assembly are possible.”

Peru’s election turned into a popularity contest in which one candidate even addressed how he suppresses his sexual desires. The crowded field of presidential hopefuls came months after the country’s political chaos reached a new level in November, when three men were president in a single week after one was impeached by Congress over corruption allegations and protests forced his successor to resign in favor of the third.

All former Peruvian presidents who governed since 1985 have been ensnared in corruption allegation, some imprisoned or arrested in their mansions. One died by suicide before police could arrest him.

Claudia Navas, a political, social and security risk analyst with the global firm Control Risks, said the fragmented election was the result of a political system that has 11 parties lacking ideological cohesiveness. She said Peruvians overall do not trust politicians, with corruption being a key driver of the disillusionment toward the political system.

Navas said the congressional elections would likely result in a splintered legislature, with no party holding a clear majority and political alliances remaining short lived. She said the new Congress also was likely to continue to exercise its impeachment authority to reinforce its own influence and block any initiative that threatens its own power.

“So, we’ll likely continue to see significant legislative populism. This implies moves that seek to satisfy the public short-term needs and demands to the detriment of medium- and long-term sustainability,” Navas said. “Regardless of who wins, we believe that the president is somewhat unlikely to complete his or her term in office because of the of the populist-type of stance of the Congress and the risk of political instability is likely to persist through the administration.

To avoid a June runoff, a candidate would need more than 50% of the votes, and recent polls pointed to the leading candidate garnering only about 15% support. The polls had centrist Yonhy Lescano as the frontrunner, followed by center-right George Forsyth, conservative Rafael López Aliaga and Keiko Fujimori, the opposition leader and daughter of the polarizing former President Alberto Fujimori.

The country is among the hardest hit by COVID-19, with more than 1.6 million cases and over 54,600 deaths as of Sunday.

___

Associated Press writer Regina Garcia Cano reported this story from Mexico City and AP writer Gonzalo Solano reported from Quito.

Andres Arauz, presidential candidate of the Alianza Union por la Esperanza, UNES, party speaks to supporters gathered at his campaign headquarters in Quito, Ecuador, after the closing of the polls for a runoff presidential election Sunday, April 11, 2021. Ecuadorians voted Sunday to choose between Arauz, an economist protégé of former President Rafael Correa, and former banker Guillermo Lasso, of Creating Opportunities party, or CREO. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa) Credit: Dolores Ochoa Credit: Dolores Ochoa

Voters line up at a polling station during a presidential runoff election in Guayaquil, Ecuador, Sunday, April 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Angel Dejesus) Credit: Angel Dejesus Credit: Angel Dejesus

A voter, accompanied by his daughter, marks his ballot during a runoff presidential election in Quito, Ecuador, Sunday, April 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa) Credit: Dolores Ochoa Credit: Dolores Ochoa

Voters wearing masks to curb the spread of the new coronavirus have their temperature measured at the entrance of a polling station during general elections in Ollantaytambo, Peru, Sunday, April 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Sharon Castellanos) Credit: Sharon Castellanos Credit: Sharon Castellanos

A woman wearing a mask to curb the spread of the new coronavirus carries her marked ballot during general elections at the Villa El Salvador neighborhood in Lima, Peru, Sunday, April 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Guadalupe Pardo) Credit: Guadalupe Pardo Credit: Guadalupe Pardo

Avanza Pais party presidential candidate Hernando De Soto and his wife Carla Olivieri, wave to supporters upon their arrival to vote during general elections in Lima, Peru, Sunday, April 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia) Credit: Martin Mejia Credit: Martin Mejia

Popular Action party presidential candidate Yonhy Lescano, center, arrives to vote during general elections in Lima, Peru, Sunday, April 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia) Credit: Martin Mejia Credit: Martin Mejia

A woman votes during a runoff presidential election in Quito, Ecuador, Sunday, April 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa) Credit: Dolores Ochoa Credit: Dolores Ochoa

Voters wearing masks to curb the spread of the COVID-19 line up at a polling station during runoff presidential election in Quito, Ecuador, Sunday, April 11, 2021. Ecuadorians are voting to choose between Andres Arauz, from the Union of Hope coalition, an economist protégé of former President Rafael Correa, and former banker Guillermo Lasso, of Creating Opportunities party, or CREO. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa) Credit: Dolores Ochoa Credit: Dolores Ochoa

An electoral official instructs voters to keep social distance to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus during general elections in Ollantaytambo, Peru, Sunday, April 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Sharon Castellanos) Credit: Sharon Castellanos Credit: Sharon Castellanos

A cyclist pedals along voters wearing masks to curb the spread of the new coronavirus lining up to enter a polling station during general elections in Lima, Peru, Sunday, April 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia) Credit: Martin Mejia Credit: Martin Mejia

A relative casts the ballot of a blind voter during a presidential runoff election in Guayaquil, Ecuador, Sunday, April 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Angel Dejesus) Credit: Angel Dejesus Credit: Angel Dejesus