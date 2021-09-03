Eastern Washington stuns UNLV 35-33 in double-OT opener

It was the fourth time in ten years that the FCS Eagles upset an FBS opponent and they overcame three turnovers and three missed field goals — one on the final play in regulation — to do it.

EWU led 20-6 with 1:10 remaining in the third quarter after Dennis Merritt's 1-yard TD run. Daniel Gutierrez kicked a 47-yard field goal 1:20 into the fourth quarter and added a 51-yarder after a Barriere interception to pull the Rebels within 20-12. The Eagles lost a fumble on the ensuing kickoff and Charles Williams scored on a 16-yard run. UNLV added a two-point conversion to tie the game at 20 with 8:03 left to play. UNLV was in Eagles' territory before Tre Woods picked off a Doug Brumfield pass, setting up overtime.