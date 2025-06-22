Eastern half of U.S. braces for more long days of dangerous heat

Cities across the eastern and central United States are bracing for more days of extreme temperatures as a unusual June heat wave continues to grip that portion of the country
With extreme heat warnings for the Pittsburgh region over the weekend, HVAC technician Joe Eisley begins the process of replacing an air conditioning unit outside a home in Greenfield, Pa., Saturday, June 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

With extreme heat warnings for the Pittsburgh region over the weekend, HVAC technician Joe Eisley begins the process of replacing an air conditioning unit outside a home in Greenfield, Pa., Saturday, June 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Nation & World
By The Associated Press
5 minutes ago
X

Cities across the Midwest and eastern U.S. braced Sunday for another day of dangerously hot temperatures as a rare June heat wave continued to grip a portion of the country.

The temperature had already reached 80 degrees Fahrenheit (26.6 degrees Celsius) in the Chicago area by 7:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Forecasts called for heat indices of between 100 and 105 degrees F (37.7 to 40.5 degrees C).

The heat index in Pittsburgh was expected to top 105 degrees F. The temperature in Columbus, Ohio, was 77 degrees Fahrenheit (25 degrees Celsius) at 8:30 a.m. Highs there were expected to reach 97 degrees F (36 degrees C) with a heat index around 104 degrees F (40 degrees C).

Sunday marked the second straight day of extreme heat across the Midwest and East Coast. Heat indices on Saturday hit 103 degrees F (39.4 degrees C) in Chicago and 101 degrees F (38.3 degrees C) in Madison, Wisconsin, turning that city's annual naked bike ride into a sticky and sweaty affair. Minneapolis baked under a heat index of 106 degrees F (41.1 degrees C).

The heat is expected to persist into the coming week, with the hottest temperatures shifting eastward. New York City is expected to see highs around 95 degrees F (35 degrees C) on Monday and Tuesday. Boston is on track for highs approaching 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.7 degrees Celsius) on Tuesday, and temperatures in Washington, D.C., were expected to hit 100 degrees F on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Baseball fans cool off under a sprinkler provided by the Chicago Fire Department outside of Wrigley Field after a hot baseball game between the Seattle Mariners and Chicago Cubs, Saturday, June 21, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Seattle Mariners pitcher Trent Thornton (46) is helped off the field after suffering from heat exhaustion during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Saturday, June 21, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
What to know about bunker-buster bombs unleashed on Iran's Fordo...
2
NBA Finals guide: When the games are, how to watch, what the odds are
3
The Latest: US inserts itself into Israel-Iran war and strikes 3...
4
Pentagon says US doesn’t want to pursue war with Iran after bombing 3...
5
Pentagon says US doesn't want to pursue war with Iran after bombing 3...