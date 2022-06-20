East African leaders send regional force to eastern Congo

A statement after the meeting in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, didn't give details on the date of deployment of the force or its composition. Congo had welcomed the force’s presence but not neighboring Rwanda’s participation. The presidents of both countries attended Monday.

The regional heads of state adopted “for immediate implementation” the status of forces agreement, concept of operations and rules of engagement, the statement said. The heads of state told the force to cooperate with Congolese forces to stabilize the region.