Eagles QB Jalen Hurts evaluated for concussion vs 49ers, cleared for return

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was checked for a concussion and briefly left Sunday's game against San Francisco in the fourth quarter, returning after a visit to the locker room.

Hurts was 17-of-29 passing for 196 yards and scored a rushing touchdown before he was forced out late in the game. Hurts, last season's NFL MVP runner-up, jogged off the field in the fourth and went straight to the locker room.