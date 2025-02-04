Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore's future a hot topic at the Super Bowl

“Its’ obviously been a good process," he said of his preliminary meetings with Saints general manager Mickey Loomis and other team officials in Philadelphia last week. “Having an opportunity to meet with Mickey and their leadership group has been great, and it’s set up in a way that allows us to focus on this game and we’ll see what happens after that.”

Sitting on a stool Monday night along what is normally the home sideline area for Saints games in the Superdome, Moore grinned as he danced around questions about whether he was imagining himself back there — and in charge — next fall.

He offered additional assurances that his “pure focus” was on Sunday’s matchup with the two-time defending champion Kansas City Chiefs, and he doesn't "have to worry about a single thing except this opportunity” to coach in the Super Bowl.

Moore is a former backup QB who played behind Dak Prescott in Dallas in 2017 before becoming his position coach the next year. This season, he directed an Eagles offense that featured Saquon Barkley as the ninth running back in NFL history to rush for 2,000 yards.

During the regular season, the Eagles ranked eighth in the NFL offensively (367.2 yards per game), but gained most of their yards on the ground. Philadelphia ranked second in rushing (179.3 ypg) and 29th in passing (187.9 ypg).

“You build around your players,” Moore said. “There's different styles we've played over the years and that's the fun part of it.

“You have certain things that you have strong feelings about from a coaching perspective," he added. "But I think it’s important to do what your players do best and surround yourself with as many opportunities to get those guys in those situations as you can.”

If he indeed winds up being hired in New Orleans, he'd take over an offense starring dynamic running back Alvin Kamara. And his quarterback could be Derek Carr, against whom he once played in college when Moore was at Boise State and Carr was with Fresno State.

“Tons of respect for him as a quarterback in this league," Moore said of Carr. "He’s had a tremendous career and done a lot of really good things.”

Moore hasn't had extensive experience in New Orleans but has a relationship with the family of Archie Manning from his days at the Manning Passing Academy in Thibodaux, Louisiana, which he called an “awesome experience.”

Whenever he winds up being a head coach, Moore said he would expect to continue to be the primary play-caller for the offense.

“Certainly it's a passion of mine, something that had gotten me to this place," he said. "You hate to stop doing what you love as you go through this journey.”

Eagles offensive players didn't seem surprised to see Moore on New Orleans' short list.

“He's the worst coordinator I've ever had,” Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata said jokingly, as if that might prevent the Saints from hiring him away.

“Kellen's been the best,” Mailata continued. "He's done a great job setting up plays, explaining the schemes and the whys behind certain motions, formations. It's a magical thing. It's no wonder why he's a finalist to be a head coach here."

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL