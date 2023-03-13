Eagles' Jason Kelce set to return for 13th season

Kelce is a big fan favorite and has done it all outside the football field such as singing the national anthem at a 76ers game, partying with the Phanatic and pounding a beer to a roaring ovation at a Phillies playoff game.

But the moment that endeared him for life to the Philly faithful came at the 2018 Super Bowl parade when he dressed as one of Philadelphia’s famed Mummers and the ultimate underdog delivered a fiery, profane speech that whipped the crowd into a frenzy.

"No one likes us! No one likes us! No one likes us! We don't care," Kelce exclaimed. "We're from Philly! No one likes us! We don't care!"

Kelce made a cameo appearance this month on " Saturday Night Live " when Travis hosted.

