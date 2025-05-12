Eagles get rival Cowboys for NFL regular-season opener, play Bears on Black Friday on Prime

The Eagles were also chosen to play the Chicago Bears on Nov. 28 on the streaming platform Prime Video's third edition of Black Friday football and as part of a Saturday doubleheader on Fox on Dec. 20 on the road against the NFC East rival Washington Commanders.

Amazon also announced Monday that the Kansas City Chiefs will host the AFC West rival Denver Broncos on Christmas night on Prime Video. The league plans a tripleheader for the Dec. 25 holiday, which falls this year on a Thursday, with the other two games on Netflix.

The Eagles, Commanders, Bears and Green Bay Packers would thus be natural picks for the two Netflix games, with more turnaround time than any team playing on that Sunday, Dec. 21. That puts Eagles-Packers and Bears-Commanders in line for potential matchups, with all the NFC East and NFC North teams playing each other this season.

The other game on Fox pits the Packers against the Bears, in an NFC North matchup in Chicago. That doubleheader will put the NFL in a ratings competition against the College Football Playoff, with three first-round games scheduled that day — two on TNT and one on ESPN — creating some inevitable overlap.

The NFL will unveil the matchups for its record seven international games this season on Tuesday, along with a handful of marquee games — on ESPN, CBS and Netflix.

The Cowboys-Eagles matchup will be on Thursday night, the leadoff for NBC's package of primarily Sunday night games. NBC also announced that its streaming service, Peacock, will exclusively broadcast a Saturday night game in Week 17 on Dec. 27, a matchup that will be determined later from a pool of possible options and selected based on the relevancy to the playoff races.

Every team will be alive and well, of course, when the Eagles and Cowboys play in Week 1 for the first time in 25 years. Dallas has opened eight times since against a different NFC East opponent, the New York Giants.

This year, the matchup will feature the first game for the Cowboys under new coach Brian Schottenheimer and the expected return of quarterback Dak Prescott, who missed the second half of last season because of a hamstring injury that contributed to Dallas' 7-10 finish and its first absence from the playoffs since 2020. Including their annual Thanksgiving Day home games, the Cowboys have won seven straight Thursday games.

The NFL has opened the regular season with a Thursday night game since 2002, largely with the reigning Super Bowl champion as the home team, with a few exceptions. This will be only the fourth time an intra-division game was selected and the first since the Green Bay Packers played the Chicago Bears in 2019. The Bears weren't the defending champions that year, but the league picked its most-played series to highlight the beginning of its 100th season.

The Dec. 27 matchup will be the fourth game shown exclusively on Peacock, with broadcasts also available on NBC stations in the markets of the competing teams. Peacock had the Eagles' opener last season against the Green Bay Packers in Brazil on a Friday night as well as an AFC wild-card game between the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs in the 2023 playoffs and a Week 16 game between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers in 2023.

___

