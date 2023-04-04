EagleCam shows heavy winds blow nest from tree; eaglet dies

“During the pandemic, a lot of people couldn’t get outside," Naumann said. “So, they tended to turn to nature cameras for mental health improvement.”

Over 15,000 people are members of Facebook groups dedicated to Minnesota's EagleCam, including Chung, who told the AP that she has followed the EagleCam for about four years with her kids and husband.

Chung said she posted to Facebook after the nest fell because she couldn't get through to the Department of Natural Resources on the phone. She didn't know the department was already sending staff to help, so she wanted to alert others that the chick — which had just hatched days earlier — was in danger.

The adult eagles were seen flying around the area after the nest fell, the department's statement said. Though the nesting season is too short for the mother to lay another egg this year, the department said it is likely that the parents will rebuild in the same area because eagles are loyal to their territory.

“This is an emotional time for all of us, but please refrain from visiting the nest," the department said. “This was already a major disturbance for the eagles and many visitors will only cause more stress.”

The department said the camera will stay on for now.

___

Trisha Ahmed is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow Trisha Ahmed on Twitter: @TrishaAhmed15