Eagle' Hurts misses 2nd straight game with sprained shoulder

Hurts was listed as doubtful on the injury report headed into the game, and the Eagles (13-2) decided not to risk his health with the team already in the playoffs. Hurts was injured two weeks ago on a hard tackle in a win against the Bears.

Minshew threw for 355 yards and two touchdowns but also committed three of the Eagles’ four costly turnovers, with a pair of picks and a fumble in last week’s loss at Dallas.