E. Congo on edge to see if M23 rebel cease-fire takes effect

Fighting between rebels and the Congolese military in recent weeks has caused people to flee their homes and abandon their fields. At a displacement camp in Kanyaruchinya, many longed to go home but remained fearful. The Congolese government accuses Rwanda of backing the rebels, which Rwanda has denied.

“If the government has agreed with Rwanda that the M23 should return home, we are happy," said Nsambimana Ashiwe, 64. “Because we also want to return home to cultivate our fields and keep our cows, sheep and goats because we are here and we are hungry. We are suffering a lot.”

The M23 rose to prominence a decade ago when its fighters seized Goma, the largest city in Congo’s east, which sits along the border with Rwanda. After a peace agreement, many of M23′s fighters were integrated into the national military.

Then the group re-emerged last November, saying the government had failed to live up to its promises under the peace deal. By June, M23 had seized the strategic town of Bunagana near the border with Uganda.

M23 has been a sticking point in deteriorating relations between Congo and Rwanda. Many of the rebel fighters are Congolese ethnic Tutsis and Rwanda’s president is of Rwandan Tutsi descent.

When formed more than a decade ago, M23 was fighting to protect the rights of Congo's ethnic Tutsis. But many speculate that they just want control of eastern Congo because of its mineral wealth.

Credit: Jerome Delay Credit: Jerome Delay

Credit: Jerome Delay Credit: Jerome Delay

Credit: Jerome Delay Credit: Jerome Delay

Credit: Jerome Delay Credit: Jerome Delay

Credit: Jerome Delay Credit: Jerome Delay

Credit: Jerome Delay Credit: Jerome Delay

Credit: Jerome Delay Credit: Jerome Delay

Credit: Jerome Delay Credit: Jerome Delay